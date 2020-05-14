Detroit Lions security Tracy Walker remembers deceased cousin Ahmaud Arbery – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Ahmaud Arbery's cousin, Detroit Lions security Tracy Walker spoke about Arbery's death.

Walker said she was "a beautiful soul,quot; who did not "deserve this."

Arbery and Walker were very close while growing up in their hometown of Brunswick, Georgia.

Both men played on their high school soccer team.

Walker says he last saw Arbery on February 1 during a visit to his home.

Arbery was killed on February 23.

