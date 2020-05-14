Denise Richards teases that a 20-year-old friendship will "change,quot; in season 10 of "RHOBH,quot; amid explosive drama and "Tears!"

Denise Richards revealed that things between her and one of her co-stars in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have changed due to the drama that took place in season 10. Apparently, "a lot of tears,quot; have been shed & # 39; and their friendship of 20 years. it's almost over!

Turns out he was referring to Lisa Rinna while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The reality show star was answering some questions from fans, one about where he was with the other ladies on the show.

It was then that he admitted that "there has definitely been a change in our friendship." And, people will see that as the show unfolds. We have been friends for over 20 years and we never know what will happen in life. People will continue to watch and see how it develops. "

She went on to mention that in the new season, "many tears were shed."

Denise joked that this is probably the most dramatic one yet!

Fans expect no less after watching the trailer that included a tearful scene of Denise asking Lisa not to "destroy her family."

"What if she's manipulating me?" Lisa is shown wondering during a conversation with Kyle Richards.

The next scene is another explosive conflict between the two ladies, Lisa asks Denise, who seems furious: "Did you send a cease and desist?"

There is a dramatic pause before Denise asks, "Who told you that?"

"Oof, you're so mad," replies Lisa.

The cease and desist order appears to be related to Brandi Glanville, as she previously accused Denise of filing one against her in the midst of her scandal.

It's obvious that things between Denise and Lisa have been more explosive than ever and fans of the show can't wait to find out about all the tea!



