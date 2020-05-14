Denise Richards responds to Kyle Richards after accusing her of staging with her daughter in RHOBH!

Denise Richards did not appreciate Kyle Richards accusing her of staging her RHOBH scenes! That said, she turned to social media to applaud her co-star.

It all started with Kyle accusing Denise, during the May 13 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, of enlisting her 16-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, just to set up a scene for the show!

Kyle tweeted that "This feels like a trap to me … Clearly Denise had this conversation with her daughter before this and decided to have this conversation on camera."

It didn't take long for Denise to realize the situation and she responded with a tweet of her own!

‘No Kyle … it actually happened on camera twice. Ask our producers, "he wrote in response.

Denise chatted with her teenage daughter about some comments that Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and the other housewives made at their dinner.

The mother was quite concerned that Sami had overheard their conversation about threesomes, but the 16-year-old laughed later.

Also at that same party, Kyle left early, but then apologized for leaving without even saying goodbye to the other ladies.

However, Denise was not impressed, hitting her during yesterday's episode: 'I love Kyle's half-hearted apology, because she doesn't give as ** t (about) what I have to say, only she cares about communicate your point of view. And it seems really selfish to me. "

During a supporting dinner later, she also confronted Kyle for calling his co-stars "bogus a ** b *** hes."

In response, Kylie told her that she is also one of them: “ Even you, Denise, who was so realistic, without makeup last year, are suddenly getting glamorous and you have an ice diamond sculpture in your house. & # 39;

Denise replied, explaining that she has been an actress for a long time, which is why she has always made glamorous looks for her roles or even for many magazine covers, something she bragged about to the other woman Richards.



