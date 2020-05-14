Denise Richards of RHOBH: my friendship with Kyle Richards has changed

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards has said there has been a "big change,quot; in her relationship with Kyle Richards during her last appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"There has definitely been a change in our friendship," he said after a caller asked about his friendship with Kyle. "And people will see that as the show unfolds. We have been friends for over 20 years and we never know what will happen in life. People will continue to watch and see how it unfolds," he continued.

Denise is front and center for the current season, as rumors of her rumors about connections with her co-star, Brandi Glanville, have been front-page news for months.

Brandi says the matter happened and claimed that Denise told her that she was in an open marriage. Denise denied that the adventure happened.

The consequences were captured by Bravo cameras.