Home Entertainment Denise Richards of RHOBH: my friendship with Kyle Richards has changed

Denise Richards of RHOBH: my friendship with Kyle Richards has changed

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards has said there has been a "big change,quot; in her relationship with Kyle Richards during her last appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"There has definitely been a change in our friendship," he said after a caller asked about his friendship with Kyle. "And people will see that as the show unfolds. We have been friends for over 20 years and we never know what will happen in life. People will continue to watch and see how it unfolds," he continued.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©