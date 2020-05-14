Denise Richards blessed us with an iconic quote from true housewives

Denise Richards burst into The real housewives of Beverly Hills Scene in the ninth season, he instantly fell in love with the audience with his straightforward attitude and frank conversation about his personal life and past. Now in its second season, The real housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 denise has cemented her place in Housewives story with these simple words: "I am King Denise Richards, Kyle."
The quote, which came from a confessional in the Wednesday, May 13 episode of the Bravo series, was Denise commenting on a discussion she was having with Kyle richards. See, Kyle had trouble with Dorit Kemsley does not appear until Teddi MellencampThe event was because she was taking the time to get glamorous and was trying to get through it, but Denise wanted to know who Kyle thought was a "fake bitch,quot;.
Kyle and Denise came and went at dinner over the "fake bitches,quot; comment and said Denise had stepped up her glamorous game in her second season on the show.
"And even you, Denise, who were down to earth and without makeup last year and suddenly you have glamor, what do you care?" Kyle said, noticing Denise's extra makeup and diamond ice sculpture at her pizza party.
"Who cares if I have a damn ice sculpture? Who cares?" Denise says, citing that she has had extravagant parties for years. "Why am I false about that?"
"I've been an actress in this business for a long time," Denise tells Kyle at the table. "I've done glamor for my work. Half the time they see me, when I meet them, I come from the f-king set."
And that's when Denise's now iconic line hit the confessional. "I am King Denise Richards, Kyle."
What are the other most iconic? Housewives lines? Read on below.
Bravo
Denise Richards, true Beverly Hills housewives
"I am King Denise Richards, Kyle."
Denise said this in a confessional as she recounted a discussion with Kyle about getting glamor.
Bravo
Karen Huger, true housewives of Potomac
"People come for me all the time. They just can't find me."
Karen Huger said this in the first season and took on new meaning in the third season when her co-stars attempted to ambush her at home.
Bravo
Dorinda Medley, true housewives of New York City
"I'll tell you how I am: Not well, bitch!"
Dorinda Medley is in a good mood.
Nino Muñoz / Bravo
Caroline Manzo, true housewives from New Jersey
"You're a clown,quot;. and "When I called you trash, I meant that you were trash."
Caroline Manzo's final meeting with Danielle Staub (until the meeting) ended with some magic words and her delivery was successful.
Bravo
Sheree Whitfield, true Atlanta housewives
"Who's going to check on me, boo?"
There really is nothing to say about this. You know this one. Speak for itself.
Bravo
NeNe Leakes, true Atlanta housewives
"So disgusting and so rude."
Has anyone hurt you? Don't you like his behavior? NeNe's reunion line instantly became a hit, even hitting its motto for the following season. Here is the GIF for your needs.
BRAVO
Briana Culberson, true Orange County housewives
"He told me his nickname was Girth Brooks."
DISGUSTING. Briana said Brooks Ayers, her mother's ex-boyfriend who fabricated cancer treatment documents, beat her while she was super pregnant and at Vicki's birthday party. Briana said she wanted to show him his penis and revealed her nickname …
Bravo
Yolanda Hadid, true housewives of Beverly Hills
"Who is Adrienne Maloof in this world?"
Well who is she?
Bravo
Ramona Singer, true Orange County housewives
"It is turtle time."
Alcohol + Ramona = Classic lines. Another Scary Island moment that is now synonymous with starting drinking.
Bravo
Bethenny Frankel, true housewives of New York City
"Get out of my athlete."
Bethenny's catchphrase of Rhony season seven when she felt cornered.
Bravo
Ramona Singer, true housewives of New York City
"Calm down! Take a Xanax!"
This was sparked by Aviva Drescher's vacation breakdown, but it's really appropriate for when you're around someone who's being super dramatic.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Life and Style
Kim Richards, true Beverly Hills housewives
"You are a pig pig!"
Early Kim Richards in RHOBH it provided some fascinating lines, including this insult thrown at Brandi Glanville when the Richards sisters joined.
Bravo
Jill Zarin, true housewives of New York City
"Surprrriiiissseeeeee, Hiiiii!"
Just when Scary Island couldn't be more dramatic, Jill Zarin appeared and surprised everyone. Their arrival sparked a collapse of Alex McCord, Bethenny Frankel sat quietly and a rift formed between Ramona Singer and Jill. Classic.
Bravo
NeNe Leakes, true Atlanta housewives
"Goodbye wig!"
Once upon a time NeNe and Kim did not get along. NeNe began to refer to Kim as a "wig,quot; for obvious reasons, and has naturally become an important part of our pop culture lexicon.
Mathieu Young / Bravo
Luann de Lesseps, true housewives of New York City
Luann de Lesseps: "You came in with your Herman Munster shoes …"
Alex McCord: "They are Louis Vuitton,quot;.
Luann: "Well, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes."
Alex McCord came down the stairs in Morocco like a buffalo, according to Luann, but the real gold came when they sat down to discuss their problems. Do you have a pair of Herman Munster shoes?
Bravo
Bethenny Frankel, true housewives of New York City
"GO TO SLEEP!"
Scary Island gave viewers a lot, including Bethenny Frankel yelling at Kelly Bensimon, who was having a moment of some sort, to fall asleep. GO TO SLEEP!
Bravo
Kelly Bensimon, true housewives of New York City
"Okay, little gold bags."
??? And jelly beans for everyone.
Bravo
Danielle Staub, true New Jersey housewives
Pay attention, puh-lease. "
The moment that started it all. Being the madness of Teresa Giudice for the book and Danielle Staub in general.
Bravo
Teresa Giudice, true housewives from New Jersey
"Whore of prostitution!"
Well, actually, Teresa's entire table change speech should be here, because it's a work of art, this is the most obvious choice. But for his own enjoyment: "I'm paying attention! Obviously there has to be something else. It's just not a name change and arrest. There has to be something else. Are you undressing? You were undressing! Prostitute prostitute! compromised 19 times! You stupid bitch king!
Paul Drinkwater / Bravo
Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Orange County
"You are psychotic, Jesus Jugs!"
Before Tamra Judge found religion, she called Alexis Bellino this wonderful name in a RHOC meeting.
Bravo
Sonja Morgan, true housewives of New York City
"What are you doing here without Dorinda?"
What is someone doing at Beautique without Dorinda? It is the only reason to go to Beautique. Sonja Morgan saw Dorinda Medley's man John there without her and, well, she confronted him. The rest is history.
NBCUniversal
NeNe Leakes, true Atlanta housewives
"I'm very rich, bitch."
She has that Trump check, guys.
Charles Sykes / Bravo
Teresa Giudice, true housewives from New Jersey
"Is he better & # 39; bitch & # 39 ;?"
Teresa Giudice called Danielle Staub honey, with whom Danielle had a problem. Naturally. And Teresa is from Paterson. Do not forget
Bravo
NeNe Leakes, true Atlanta housewives
"Close your legs to married men."
Words by which to live.
Bravo
Luann de Lesseps, true housewives of New York City
"Be great. Don't be everything, like … uncool."
Instantly iconic the moment viewers were able to see this scene in the trailer. Luann even made a song about it. Something like. Acceptable to use when your friends are being drama queens.
MORE PHOTOS: the best and the worst True housewives slogans
The real housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLc8b352fb84cd5dbbf2b17d6d76d5a32621%