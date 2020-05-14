Denise Richards blessed us with an iconic quote from true housewives

Denise Richards burst into The real housewives of Beverly Hills Scene in the ninth season, he instantly fell in love with the audience with his straightforward attitude and frank conversation about his personal life and past. Now in its second season, The real housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 denise has cemented her place in Housewives story with these simple words: "I am King Denise Richards, Kyle."

%MINIFYHTMLc8b352fb84cd5dbbf2b17d6d76d5a32618%

The quote, which came from a confessional in the Wednesday, May 13 episode of the Bravo series, was Denise commenting on a discussion she was having with Kyle richards. See, Kyle had trouble with Dorit Kemsley does not appear until Teddi MellencampThe event was because she was taking the time to get glamorous and was trying to get through it, but Denise wanted to know who Kyle thought was a "fake bitch,quot;.