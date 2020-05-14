Debra Messing to co-host podcast health activist with I Am A Voter co-founder

WENN

Talking about how & # 39; The Dissenters & # 39; emerged, the & # 39; Will & Grace & # 39; actress She says that she and her friend Mandana Dayani wanted to meet their heroes and share it with other people.

"Will and grace"star Debra Messing has teamed up with I Am A Voter co-founder Mandana Dayani to launch a podcast to greet activists.

The first episode of "The Dissenters" will be released on May 21 and the show will include chats with Jane Fonda and Together Rising founder Glennon Doyle.

"We are both nerds, we are very interested in activism and organization and we realized all these people who inspire us, we wanted to share them with other people," Messing told Up News Info, referring to his friend Dayani. "We wanted to meet our heroes."

"We laugh and cry, we are vulnerable and we have no idea how each interview will go," says Messing. "It is dispelling a lot the idea that these people are on pedestals. Most of these people had no intention of gaining notoriety, it came out of a need to do something … We wanted to show that there were dissenters everywhere; it's not just in the lane of political or social justice, is in the lane of fashion and sports. "

Messing jumped to the idea of ​​co-hosting a podcast when his Broadway play Birthday Candles was shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had been in the four-week trial process for two weeks; it's devastating," he adds. "Fortunately, the art director loves the work so much that he said we will do it when we can. He said the fall and I don't know when it will be safe to return to Broadway, but the fact that there is a commitment to do it is a magnificent work."