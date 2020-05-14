Deandre Baker of the Giants, Quinton Dunbar of the Seahawks suspected of arresting partygoers in Florida

NFL players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are wanted on suspicion of armed robbery after the two allegedly held a cookout in South Florida this week.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men in connection with an incident that occurred on Wednesday in Miramar, Florida, which is located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Police sources told TMZ.com that the players and a third man, identified by police as "shy," began robbing partygoers after an argument. The two allegedly took cash and jewelry valued at five figures.

From the TMZ report:

At one point, police say Baker ordered a third man, wearing a red mask, to shoot someone who had just entered the party … but luckily, no one was shot. Police say the men kissed with more than $ 7,000 in cash and valuable watches, including a $ 18,000 Rolex watch, a $ 25,000 Hublot, and an expensive Audemars Piguet watch.

Baker and Dunbar are wanted on four counts of armed robbery, according to the Miramar police order request (obtained by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network). Baker is also wanted on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the request for the order, the police believe the robbery was planned due to where the alleged escape vehicles were located. A witness told police that he had seen Baker and Dunbar at a party about two days earlier in Miami, where the men had lost about $ 70,000. It is unclear how the two lost the money.

Baker, a defensive running back, was a first-round pick for the Giants last year outside of Georgia. He played in all 16 games (15 starts), without interceptions and with a passer rating of 116.5 opponents allowed. Dunbar, also a DB, was acquired by the Seahawks in an exchange with the Redskins on March 24. The former Florida standout played five seasons with Washington after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Giants released a brief statement Thursday (by Ralph Vacchiano from SNY):

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time."

The Seahawks have yet to comment. Dunbar participated in a call with Seahawks reporters early Thursday, hours before the arrest warrant report was broken.