David Spade and Jimmy Fallon, the star studded zoom call will make you gasp

David Spade and Jimmy Fallon Sure to know how to zoom in style.

%MINIFYHTML127179eb16d935fdd587fd2bcb4d626918%

During the Wednesday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Saturday night live students remembered joining a star-studded Zoom call their friend put together. But, little did David know, he would be video chatting with the best in Hollywood.

%MINIFYHTML127179eb16d935fdd587fd2bcb4d626919%

"Guy osary He is a friend of ours and he knows many people. " Adults star explained. "And he knows a lot of people, but he just said, 'Hey, do you want to jump Zoom with me and some friends? Will you meet them. On this date?' And I say, 'Sure.' And then, but I was a little late and I was, like, having a drink and I went in and said, 'Oh, there are a lot of people here.' "

Fortunately, she was able to see Jimmy in the crowd. "Oh, there is … Oh, Fallon is here!" He continued. "& # 39;Adam Sandler. Oh Robert Downey Jr. Oh Tom Hanks. Julianne Moore. Oh shit. I thought it was an Oscar party. I say "OMG,quot;.