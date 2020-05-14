David Crosby speaks after the death of Melissa Etheridge's son

David Crosby is speaking later Melissa EtheridgeThe son passed away this week.
The music icon, who helped the singer and her former partner Julie Cypher Conceiving through sperm donation, he took to Twitter with a message for those who question his involvement in the family.
"Respectfully, David was his donor. They did not have a son & # 39; with him & # 39 ;. He was the son of Melissa and Julie," wrote a Twitter user before deleting his message. "They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other role."
David, however, saw the tweet and answered, "Is not true."
Another user was more understanding by writing, "I'll be 40 next month. As long as I can remember something, you have been one of my favorite voices. While I know you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a child. Sorry, I know you've had a difficult year. " David replied and simply wrote, "Maybe it's a test,quot;.
On Wednesday night, Melissa broke the silence about the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett.
