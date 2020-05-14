David Ayer, the tax collector with Shia LaBeouf acquired by RLJE Films – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The tax collector, the dramatic drama directed by David Ayer starring Shia LaBeouf, has found a home. The film has been acquired for theatrical distribution in the USA. USA By AMC Networks RLJE Films division. The film is expected to be released in August 2020.

Scripted and directed by Ayer, whose work includes Suicide Squad, End of Clock, Training Day and Sparkly, the movie stars LaBeouf (Honey Boy and the Peanut Butter Hawk), Bobby Soto (Narcos: Mexico), Cinthya Carmona (East Los High) and George López. Pic is a co-production between Cross Creek Pictures and Cedar Park Entertainment.

In the drama, David (Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are "tax collectors" for the crime lord Wizard, collecting their share of the proceeds from the illicit businesses of local gangs. But when Wizard's old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business turns and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters most to him: his family.

The film was produced by Cedar Park Entertainment co-founder Chris Long (Deputy), Yesterday, Tyler Thompson (Made in usa) and Matthew Antoun (Missing) Ward and Jess DeLeo of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance for the filmmakers.

"We are fortunate to have an incredible caliber of actors and writer / director David Ayer at The Tax Collector," said Mark Ward, Director of Acquisitions for RLJE Films. "The audience will be amazed and entertained by the talent they will see on screen with this intense and innovative thriller."

Yesterday he said he was "very excited to be working with RLJE Films and AMC Networks on The Tax Collector. The past and current list of RLJE Films reflects their unique vision and their desire to push the limits of creative storytelling. We couldn't be more excited than share the film with the public this summer. "

Recent RLJE photos include Nicolas Cage protagonist Mandy, the protagonist of Sam Elliott The man who killed Hitler and then Bigfootand the 2019 Toronto thriller Color out of space with cage