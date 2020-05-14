Dating trust can't be faked – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am 26 years old and I live in a big city.

I have a wide circle of close friends, but I've always had trouble dating. My longest relationship lasted about two years, and that ended almost five years ago.

My friends and family often tell me, "You can't love someone if you don't love yourself."

I know the reason people say this is because I have never loved myself. I was a very anxious child; When I was a teenager I was diagnosed with dysmorphia and depression in body image. I have also fought (and conquered) an eating disorder.

I am in therapy and taking medications. I have a stable job, I exercise regularly and follow a healthy diet. Sometimes I get compliments from people for my looks, but I feel like they are just doing a compliment to be nice.

Although I lack confidence in myself, I think I seem confident in dates ("confidence is attractive," right?), But I don't think it seems arrogant. I am careful to take things easy, but I also express interest.

Sometimes I have multiple dates with one person, but eventually the connection fades. Although at this point, I always hope that happens, I will happily put in the effort.

Do you agree with my friends? Do you think others can see through someone with low self-esteem?

– I'm not sure in Nebraska

Dear Nebraska: I agree with your friends and family, and I think what they are trying to tell you is that the most important relationship you will have is the one you have with yourself. In that sense, there is always room for growth!

To a certain extent, getting together and combining is an experience that destroys anyone's trust. When things don't work, you'll always ask yourself, "Is it ME? Am I the problem? No doubt, many of the people you've paired up with are also doubting themselves.

