Daniel Bryan confronts Brie Bella about Nikki and Artem moving

A divided house.

On this brand new night Total fine, an apparently casual dinner conversation between twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella results in a tense car ride home for the latter and her husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)

The topic of the conversation: Nikki and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Living in Brie and Bryan's house until theirs is built is highly controversial. However, while they eat, the sisters seem to reach a consensus that Nikki and Artem will continue their stay at Danielson's house, probably for three more weeks.

But Bryan, who is sitting idle, doesn't exactly agree with Brie's decision.

"I agree with Artem and Nicole staying with us. When it becomes a problem it is when it is all the time and then Brie is doing more with them," she explains to the Total fine cameras "So, it is when your presence in our house is a sacrifice for our relationship."

The video continues, with Bryan confronting Brie as they head home from the restaurant.

"I stay in our house for another three weeks, huh?" he asks her.