Daniel Bryan confronts Brie Bella about Nikki and Artem moving

A divided house.
On this brand new night Total fine, an apparently casual dinner conversation between twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella results in a tense car ride home for the latter and her husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)
The topic of the conversation: Nikki and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Living in Brie and Bryan's house until theirs is built is highly controversial. However, while they eat, the sisters seem to reach a consensus that Nikki and Artem will continue their stay at Danielson's house, probably for three more weeks.
But Bryan, who is sitting idle, doesn't exactly agree with Brie's decision.
"I agree with Artem and Nicole staying with us. When it becomes a problem it is when it is all the time and then Brie is doing more with them," she explains to the Total fine cameras "So, it is when your presence in our house is a sacrifice for our relationship."
The video continues, with Bryan confronting Brie as they head home from the restaurant.
"I stay in our house for another three weeks, huh?" he asks her.
Brie replies that while it may not be what they planned, "she isn't too upset." This prompts him to reveal his true feelings on the matter: "I think mainly because you don't care if we have time alone or not."
"Bryan," Brie replies sternly. "It's not because of that,quot;.
"Yeah, it's kind of frustrating for me when we're so alone for so little time," says Bryan.
Brie dismisses him again, explaining that he is happy to have his "wine friend,quot;, A.K.A. Nikki by his side.
Bryan begins to criticize the twins, along with Artem, saying that all they do is watch television or watch their phones.
"Do you know what it will be good to have them there? I have some people on my side," says Brie. "I feel like I have my people."
"The people next to you, averaging over seven hours of screen time a day," Bryan responds coldly.
The conversation ends awkwardly, and in a confessional, Brie explains that this is not just a one-time fight.
"I feel like Bryan and I are becoming more and more distant. And we both look at relaxing differently," he concludes. "And I can tell that it bothers him."
