Dallas to provide free mobile coronavirus testing in underserved communities – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas City Council unanimously approved a contract Wednesday to provide mobile COVID-19 tests to residents in underserved communities without access to transportation.

The mobile tests will launch on Friday, May 15.

"The COVID-19 test is critical to both our public health response and our economic recovery efforts," Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement. "This service will also provide equity in our fight against this pandemic by ensuring trial access for our vulnerable and underserved communities. Although this disease has physically distanced us, we cannot let it separate us and deepen the division in our city between those who have and those who do not have. ”

"We need more testing, tracking and care, and this is an essential step in creating equity for our most vulnerable residents," said Council Member Jennifer Gates, who was asked by Mayor Johnson to help coordinate health care data. "We will continue to explore more options to increase testing and work with all levels of government to see that increase."

To be eligible for the COVID-19 mobile test, residents must:

The following zip codes reside in one: 75211, 75215, 75216, 75217 or 75227.

You have NO transportation and NO means of getting to a test site.

Residents must also have at least one of the four symptoms listed below:

Temperature of 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit or more

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Recent direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19

"We hope that these additional tests will fill a gap for those who do not have the means to travel to an existing test site," said Jon Fortune, Assistant City Manager for public safety. "Mobile testing will provide up to 60 tests per day in specific zip codes, where we believe there is a significant need for test improvement."

COVID-19 mobile test appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., 7 days a week through the UrgentCare2GO screening line by calling 1-888-601-0568.

COVID-19 mobile trial appointments will be scheduled at no cost to eligible residents over a two-hour period with a maximum capacity of 60 appointments per day.

