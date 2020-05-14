Dallas ISD teacher sends handwritten letters to her students – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the country, students have had to adjust to school at home, and many rely on phones, tablets, and computers to communicate with their teachers. A Dallas ISD teacher is going to the old school by writing letters that she says are more memorable.

%MINIFYHTML949be95aec37571458ceb599b6c1055619%

When Mikayla Roach packed her bags and moved from Colorado to Texas to teach for Dallas ISD, she thought she would only be with the district for two years.

"I taught during my two years and fell completely in love with it and decided it was something I couldn't see that I wasn't doing, so I ended up staying and now next year will be the start of the fifth year," said Roach.

Over the years, the Medrano Middle School history teacher has formed unbreakable bonds with her students, so it has not been difficult to see them.

"They are like my children," he said. "It is not a secret, from March to May it is the best time to be a teacher or student. They have end of the year celebrations and reflections and signatures in the yearbook, so it was a sadness like, OMG! I have so many words that I want tell them I haven't been able to tell yet. "

%MINIFYHTML949be95aec37571458ceb599b6c1055620%

So he started writing those words, sending letters that his students can keep forever.

"It is making the end of the year more special," he said. "I've sent like 67 letters or something."

In exchange, she has asked any student who wants to write her a letter to send to school and she will make sure to respond.

"I have a partner who started writing," he said. "Everyone is trying to find something special about this. It is really important for us to make sure that they are doing well as a person and that we do everything we can to make sure that there is a positive turnaround in something that is quite chaotic for them. "

Since it all started a few weeks ago, more DISD teachers have come on board and started sending letters to their students. Now they estimate that they are sending hundreds per week.