Dakota Johnson's depression is apparently "beautiful"

In his cover interview for the summer 2020 issue of Marie Claire, Dakota Johnson spoke briefly about it history of depression, who has been trying since she was just a teenager.

From an eventful upbringing that featured two famous parents (Dad is Miami vice-star Don Johnson), divorce and a childhood separation between Colorado, Los Angeles, and countless movie sets, she emerged as the consummate observer. "I have struggled with depression since I was young, since I was 15 or 14 years old. It was then that, with the help of professionals, I thought: 'This is something I can fall into.' But I have learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world, "she says. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't get off me. I don't make it anybody else's problem." That tension is precisely what makes Johnson so compelling on screen.

I have also been struggling with depression for several years, and while I think it is possible to find beauty in individual experience of illness, referring to depression as "beautiful" feels like a false way of describing mental illness. But it is also not uncommon for rich and famous white women to be cited who speak of their experiences with mental illness in such abstract terms that they hardly make sense. (If you doubt me, just look at Gwyneth Paltrow in Goop's laboratory) Discussing mental health struggles in this way feeds the strangely romantic idea of ​​the "beautiful sad girl" and at the same time hides the fact that mental illness is just that: illness.

But it's not just Johnson's description of his depression that is the problem here. It's also disheartening to see the piece reduce Johnson's experience with depression to "complexity" that makes her a better actress, or simply a side effect of her unusual and hectic childhood. Treating depression as a simple means of personal growth and artistic depth ignores the difficult reality of learning to live with any mental illness in favor of some tortured troop of artists.

So, let's be honest here: For many people, depression involves much more crying on public transportation and panic attacks in the bathroom than would normally be considered "beautiful." (Page six)

