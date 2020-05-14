D.C. Attorney General Investigating a non-profit organization led by Michael Pack – Up News Info

The Attorney General for the District of Columbia is investigating a non-profit organization led by Michael Pack, President Donald Trump's election to head the agency that oversees Voice of America.

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menéndez, said Thursday that the investigation is focused on whether the use of Pack's money by his nonprofit organization, the Public Media Laboratory, " It was illegal and if he used those funds inappropriately to benefit himself. "A spokesman for DC Attorney General Karl Racine confirmed the investigation but declined to comment further.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the committee's chairman, Senator James Risch (R-ID). Pack did not respond to a request made to his production company, Manifold Productions.

"Noting what we know now, that there is an active OAG investigation into Mr. Pack's business, I urge President Risch to pause this nomination," Menéndez said in a statement. "I plan to do everything in my power to cooperate with this critical request for law enforcement, and I urge President Risch to do the same."

Concerns about the nonprofit and other matters of Pack were first revealed in a CNBC story last year that was released shortly after their confirmation hearing in September. Menendez said a review of the public records committee "revealed that the Public Media Laboratory received several million dollars in grants and transferred those funds exclusively to Mr. Pack's for-profit movie production company."

In a letter to Risch last month, Menendez and other Senate Democrats wrote that they still had concerns about their tax problems and other underlying concerns and that they had "refused to provide the Committee with the information necessary to resolve these issues." .

Pack's nomination was due to be presented to the Foreign Relations committee on Thursday morning, but was postponed after members requested withholdings at various points on the agenda. Menendez and other Democrats had also raised objections to the schedule.

Pack is being nominated for a position overseeing a handful of international media backed by the US government. The largest of which is Voice of America. Pack's nomination has been delayed since 2018, but has acquired a higher profile since Trump complained at a press conference last month that Democrats were stalling her in the midst of a global pandemic. The President and the White House also accused Voice of America of amplifying Chinese propaganda, a claim that VOA officials vigorously dispute.

Pack is a rarity in the world of documentary film, a conservative director, and he even participated in an event at AFI Docs in 2017 called Look to the Right. His most recent project, Created the same: Clarence Thomas in his own words, is running on PBS stations this month. He has also collaborated on projects with Steve Bannon, the former Trump chief strategist who also directed Breitbart.com.