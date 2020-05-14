Cynthia Bailey wishes Shamea Morton a happy birthday, but gets a warning from some fans

Cynthia Bailey wished Shamea Morton a happy birthday and made sure to share a post on her social media account to mark this important event. Check out the post Cynthia shared on IG below.

‘Happy birthday @shameamorton! I know that wonderful husband of yours is spoiling you. You deserve it! Enjoy beautiful "# taurusseason,quot;, Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "Yes, my beautiful girl, sweet tomorrow to you," and another follower posted this message: "If she's friends with Porsha, you should watch your back #yuck #teamtwirl."

One commenter wrote: "She is so pretty and her skin is everything! Happy birthday @shameamorton,quot;, and another follower said: "@cynthiabailey10 you are beautiful,quot;.

Another RHOA fan came up with this idea: "Can we take @Shameamorton and get rid of NeNe?", While another person pressed Cynthia's youthful gaze and said, "@ cynthiabailey10 you look like the sister of these young ladies." You look ageless with these women. Amazing !!! & # 39;

In other news, Cynthia made headlines when she responded to an enemy that shadowed Mike Hill. One person made an inappropriate comment about Mike losing his hair and Cynthia quickly skipped the comments to reply to that commenter.

The grim follower said, "Mike is going to lose his hair soon … better hurry up and get married before that starts … no shadow … I only see his hairline … something obvious … I love you Cynthia,quot; .

Cynthia responded with this elegant message.

Their staunch fans did not like what the person had to point out and defended Cynthia and Mike, criticizing the commentator.

Aside from this, Cynthia and Mike have spent their days at home like most of us and have been working hard outdoors.

Cynthia posted several photos and clips from behind and around the house to keep her fans updated.



