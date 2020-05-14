CW's big change: New and recurring shows won't premiere until 2021

You will have to wait to know what is happening The flash, Riverdale and All american. The CW will run its new season until January 2021 in response to production shutdown following the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.
The autumn calendar will be full of series with original and acquired scripts, as well as alternative programming (reality shows), Mark Pedowitz, President and CEO of The CW Network, announced Thursday, May 14. When the season starts, new shows Walker, Superman and Lois It will be part of the schedule. Kung Fu and The republic of sarah will take place for the mid-season 2021 along with DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the dark, Supergirl and Roswell, New Mexico.
"This year, The CW has made a proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, launching a line from our comeback series that will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC superhero most iconic in Superman and Lois, the return of the Texas Rangers in Walker, the reimagined Kung Fu and the rebellious drama The republic of sarah. And by moving our new season to January, we are storing our fall with a balance of series with original and acquired scripts and alternative programming that fits the CW brand and provides new programming through the fourth quarter, "Pedowitz said in a release." In 2021, The CW will have more scripted original programming year-round, week after week, than we've had, fueling our cross-platform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best-in-class AVOD services, and unmatched reach on social media. . In addition, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free digital platforms with advertising. "
"As we deal with the current crisis, we have developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and until next year that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while maintaining the health and safety of our productions and creatives. partners in mind, "added Pedowitz.
On tap for the fourth quarter of 2020 (when fall television traditionally begins), The CW will air Swamp Thing, Tell me a story, Judge of instruction, Dead pixels, Pandora, The outpost, Two-sentence horror stories, The funniest animals in the world, Masters of illusion, Who owns this line anyway? and Penn & Teller: fool us.
The January 2021 schedule is:
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. All american
9-10 p.m. Black Lightning
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The flash
9-10 p.m. Superman and Lois (new series)
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. Riverdale
9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew
THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Walker (new series)
9-10 p.m. Legacies
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: fool us
9-10 p.m. Who owns this line anyway? (two episodes)
SUNDAY
8-9 p.m. Batwoman
9-10 p.m. Charmed
