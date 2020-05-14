CW's big change: New and recurring shows won't premiere until 2021

You will have to wait to know what is happening The flash, Riverdale and All american. The CW will run its new season until January 2021 in response to production shutdown following the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

The autumn calendar will be full of series with original and acquired scripts, as well as alternative programming (reality shows), Mark Pedowitz, President and CEO of The CW Network, announced Thursday, May 14. When the season starts, new shows Walker, Superman and Lois It will be part of the schedule. Kung Fu and The republic of sarah will take place for the mid-season 2021 along with DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the dark, Supergirl and Roswell, New Mexico.