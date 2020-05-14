Coronavirus Updates: Local Art Community Leaders Work to Stay Afloat During Pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The lights are dark at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Minneapolis. There has been no live show since early April.

"It has been extraordinarily difficult for theaters in general," said Hennepin Theater Trust CEO Mark Nerenhausen.

Governor Tim Walz spoke to Minnesota art community leaders by phone Wednesday.

The Ordway CEO, who had to lay off hundreds of employees last month, said the call was a good dialogue and a show of support for the arts. He said it is too early to say whether there will be live theater in 2020.

"For us, I don't know too many musicals where the characters can be six feet away," said Ordway CEO Jamie Grant. "It's hard to imagine how that works."

The Weisman Art Museum closed in March after the University of Minnesota announced it would cancel classes for the rest of the year. The summer season at Orchestra Hall was rescheduled for 2021.

Theater Latte Da in Northeast Minneapolis announced it will not release a 2020-2021 lineup. Instead, the theater is using this time to write new scripts and music that will eventually go on stage.

"I think it has been a fabric of this country and it will return, but we absolutely need support," said Theater Latte Da artistic director Peter Rothstein.

Hennepin Theater Trust says people can still buy tickets to shows that are slated for the future and would be reimbursed if they were canceled. The CEO says it is a good time to donate to your local arts organization if you can.