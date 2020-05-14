Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 14, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7bc6421d2f7ddc702e4b325b5d90fb6920%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday night that he will extend the state of emergency in peacetime for another 30 days, allowing him to continue to make executive orders and close schools and businesses. Still, the state's stay-at-home order expires Monday, when retail stores and shopping malls may open with restrictions. For the companies most affected by the closure, such as bars, restaurants, lounges and gyms, they will have to wait until June 1 to reopen.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

