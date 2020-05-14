Coronavirus test used by Trump and others at the White House may be wrong half the time – BGR

A coronavirus test used by the White House and touted by Trump as a "game changer,quot; can lose up to half of COVID-19 infections, a new document suggests.

The research was conducted by New York University, but has not yet been peer-reviewed.

When the new coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the planet, scientists looked for evidence that could quickly detect whether someone was infected or not. Unfortunately, after months of using multiple tests, it becomes clear that some are more reliable than others. In a new study by New York University, researchers tested the test developed by Abbott Laboratories.

The researchers compared the results of that test, called the ID NOW molecular COVID-19 rapid test, with results from other tests known to be more accurate, but also more time-consuming. They found that the ID NOW tests, which President Trump has promoted during a public briefing and used in the White House, missed at least a third of coronavirus infections that were accurately detected by other tests.

The ID NOW test claims it produces results in as little as five minutes. Other reliable tests can take 45 minutes to over three hours, which is still much faster than some of the first tests that took even longer. Still, a five-minute COVID-19 test is attractive, but only if it can provide accurate results.

The study analyzed more than 100 samples taken at Langone Health-Tisch Hospital at New York University. The researchers claim to have used the test kits as instructed, adhering to a change Abbott made to his test instructions after being previously criticized for false negative results. According to the researchers.

Previously, test samples stored in a solution prior to testing. Abbott claimed that the false negative results may have been caused by the dissolution of the samples by the solution and therefore instructed the testers to use dry nasal swabs. This was supposed to increase the accuracy of the tests, but the researchers found that when they used the new technique, the false-negative rate increased rather than decreased, increasing to almost 50%.

The company has criticized the study, noting that the samples may have been incorrectly collected and that internal evidence shows that the evidence is accurate.

"Once again, a study was conducted using ID NOW in a way that is not intended to be used. It is unclear whether the samples were analyzed correctly and we are evaluating these results," said Scott Stoffel, a company spokesman. yahoo news in an email "The results in this document are inconsistent with any experience we have had with this instrument."

It is worth noting that the study has not yet been peer reviewed, and its presence on the bioRxiv server is simply an indication of its existence, rather than its validity. However, if the results prove to be valid after verification, it's probably time for the White House to start using different tests.

