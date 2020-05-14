Coronavirus response: Minnesota National Guard begins helping long-term care facilities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota National Guard is now assisting long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Thursday, the Guard began assisting long-term care facilities with widespread testing of staff and residents at the facility. It is part of Governor Tim Walz's five-point plan that addresses the protection of those who live and work in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DPS) Joe Kelly addressed the move in a daily briefing on Thursday afternoon. He says that Governor Tim Walz activated some soldiers and airmen from the Minnesota Army and Air National Guard to support test operations at LTC facilities.

In all, about 120 members of the Minnesota National Guard are involved in the effort. Kelly said those who help with the tests are trained doctors.

"The Minnesota National Guard is one of our most capable and trusted partners during disasters and emergencies," said Kelly.

Most of the state's 663 COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.