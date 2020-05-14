Coronavirus, Michael Flynn, Federal Reserve: Your Thursday Briefing

By
Matilda Coleman
-
When the coronavirus blocks started almost two months ago, the outside looked like a scary place. It was where you could get infected with a neighbor, broker, public bank, door knob, or anything else. The best move, as a popular hashtag put it, was #StayHome.

However, as more virus research emerged, the outdoors began to seem safer. Still carries risks (like door knobs). But they are quite small. A study of 1,245 cases of coronavirus in China found that only two came from the outdoor broadcast.

In addition to research, something else has also begun to make the outdoors seem more attractive. People have started to go crazy.

This combination is giving rise to a wave of new expert advice that could be summed up in: get out.

Wear masks when you do. Be careful when approaching other people or touching surfaces. But experts argue that it's time to think about how to move more outdoor activities, like socializing, eating, shopping, going to school, and holding business meetings.

The comments were an implicit rebuke of Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate. McConnell has suggested that Congress wait to see if the economy needs more stimulus before taking further action. House Democrats plan to pass their own stimulus bill, effectively their opening offer, this week.

There is a growing concern about the mental health of farmers, who sometimes have to resort to creepy methods to kill animals. "There are farmers who cannot finish their sentences when they talk about what to do," a second-generation pig farmer told The Times.

It made me think of a rather morbid question: what if we create a successful Covid-19 vaccine and a large part of the population refuses to take it?

Many anti-vaccine groups are already sowing doubts and paranoia, months or years before there is a vaccine. Anti-vaxxers have been preparing for this for years with sophisticated persuasion campaigns on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms. And if public health officials and tech companies let this kind of misinformation go unchallenged, anti-vaccine propaganda efforts could win.

Lack of scientific support for ghosts has not deterred people from reporting more sightings while under lockdown, including disembodied voices and misbehaving electronics. "It seems to have something to do with our heightened state of anxiety, our hypervigilance," said one paranormal investigator.

