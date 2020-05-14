Coronavirus, Michael Flynn, Federal Reserve: Your Thursday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. A judge hits the Justice Department another blow. The President of the Federal Reserve warns of permanent economic damage. And more experts recommend that people go outside.
The new urge to "get out,quot;
When the coronavirus blocks started almost two months ago, the outside looked like a scary place. It was where you could get infected with a neighbor, broker, public bank, door knob, or anything else. The best move, as a popular hashtag put it, was #StayHome.
However, as more virus research emerged, the outdoors began to seem safer. Still carries risks (like door knobs). But they are quite small. A study of 1,245 cases of coronavirus in China found that only two came from the outdoor broadcast.
In addition to research, something else has also begun to make the outdoors seem more attractive. People have started to go crazy.
This combination is giving rise to a wave of new expert advice that could be summed up in: get out.
Wear masks when you do. Be careful when approaching other people or touching surfaces. But experts argue that it's time to think about how to move more outdoor activities, like socializing, eating, shopping, going to school, and holding business meetings.
Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health put it this way when I spoke to him yesterday: “Outdoors is not only good for your state of mind. It is also a safer place than indoors. "Makary has an op-ed in today's Times called,quot;How to Reopen America Safely. "
Many cities are now expanding outdoor activities. Oakland has closed almost 10 percent of the roads to traffic, CNN pointed out. Cincinnati is closing parts of 25 streets "so restaurants can expand outdoor seating," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. San José can allow restaurants to open in public parking lots and parks, The Mercury News reported. Several states are reopening beaches, parks, and golf courses.
Another example of the new outdoor boost: a nursing home in Los Angeles celebrated an unusual celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, inviting families to queue outside and speak to family members through an open door. "They feel something inside when family members are there, it's different," said the director of home activities.
In other virus developments:
Five in the morning
1. Judge vs. Justice Department
For the second day in a row, a judge threw an obstacle in the face of attempts by Attorney General William Barr to dismiss the charges against Michael Flynn, a former Trump aide. The judge, Emmet Sullivan, He appointed a former prosecutor and judge to oppose Barr's effort to drop the case and explore a perjury charge against Flynn.
2. A tragedy in a Kabul maternity ward
In a maternity ward in Kabul, Afghanistan, where gunmen killed 24 people on Tuesday, 18 newborns, most of them now motherless, survived the attack. In the ensuing hours, family members gathered outside the room, and 11 babies were released to their families.
3. The Fed President Warns About Lasting Damage
Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, warned that the virus could cause permanent economic damage. unless Congress passes "additional fiscal support." The current recession is "modern without precedent," said Powell, who was appointed by President Trump.
The comments were an implicit rebuke of Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate. McConnell has suggested that Congress wait to see if the economy needs more stimulus before taking further action. House Democrats plan to pass their own stimulus bill, effectively their opening offer, this week.
4. A chaotic downfall for US universities. USA
Face-to-face classes at the University of Georgia. Online courses at Harvard Medical School. And a hodgepodge of other focuses, as universities struggle to devise plans for the fall. "There is no clear indication of what the correct answer is," said a university chancellor.
5. Dark days for pig farms.
There is a growing concern about the mental health of farmers, who sometimes have to resort to creepy methods to kill animals. "There are farmers who cannot finish their sentences when they talk about what to do," a second-generation pig farmer told The Times.
This is what is happening the most.
PREVIOUS STORY: Will anti-vaxxers thwart a vaccine?
Kevin Roose, Times technology columnist, wrote us a note about the future. information war on a Covid-19 vaccine:
As someone who regularly reports on Internet junk, I'm not much surprised anymore.
But then "Plandemic," a documentary full of misinformation against the coronavirus vaccine, went viral on social media. It wasn't just about conspiracy theorists and virus opponents who posted it on my Facebook feed. Even some of my educated and generally thoughtful friends had been duped by the movie's suggestion that the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax designed by a greedy clique of world elites to obtain a vaccine.
It made me think of a rather morbid question: what if we create a successful Covid-19 vaccine and a large part of the population refuses to take it?
Many anti-vaccine groups are already sowing doubts and paranoia, months or years before there is a vaccine. Anti-vaxxers have been preparing for this for years with sophisticated persuasion campaigns on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms. And if public health officials and tech companies let this kind of misinformation go unchallenged, anti-vaccine propaganda efforts could win.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, LOVE
How to support your local bookstore
Independent bookstores were having a good streak: customers flocked to them not only to read ideas, but also as hangouts in the neighborhood. Now the virus is threatening her own existence, reports Alexandra Alter.
If you want to make sure your local store survives the pandemic, you can help by purchasing your next book online, directly from a local store. Find the store website or search it through this database. (You can also find stores at Bookshop.org, but stores with their own websites save more of the money.)
Lack of scientific support for ghosts has not deterred people from reporting more sightings while under lockdown, including disembodied voices and misbehaving electronics. "It seems to have something to do with our heightened state of anxiety, our hypervigilance," said one paranormal investigator.
Relax, with or without alcohol.
For the past 20 years, chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton has started every Thanksgiving dinner by serving a small glass of cold, salty tomato juice – a Virgin Mary. And once, The brunch menu at his restaurant, Prune, featured 11 variations of the drink's most famous alcoholic version, Bloody Mary.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS In the 124-year history of book review, it has only had seven publishers of children's books, and He now has his eighth, Jennifer Krauss, who previously worked at The New York Review of Books and elsewhere. She succeeds Maria Russo.
You can see today's printed cover here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].