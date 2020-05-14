Coronavirus may present new risk for younger patients: strokes

Ravi Sharma bent over his bed when his father found him. He had had a bad cough for a week and had been quarantined in his room. As an emergency medical technician, I knew that I was probably infected with the coronavirus.
Now Mr. Sharma, 27, was unable to move the right side of his body, and could only growl in the direction of his father. Her sister, Bina Yamin, on the phone from her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, could hear the sounds.
"Call 911," he said to his father. "I think Ravi is having a stroke." She was right.
Over the next few hours, doctors at a Queens hospital worked frantically to break a blood clot that blocked an artery in Mr. Sharma's brain. But the doctors were puzzled.
Mr. Sharma was too young for a stroke. He exercised every day and had no diabetes, high blood pressure, or the kind of medical conditions that can set the stage for strokes in young adults, which is rare.
Neurologists in New York City, Detroit, New Jersey, and other parts of the country have reported a number of cases. Many are now convinced that unexplained strokes represent another insidious manifestation of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The cases add to the evidence that the coronavirus attacks not only the lungs, but also the kidneys, brain, heart, and liver. In rare cases, it appears to trigger a life-threatening inflammatory syndrome in children.
"We are seeing a surprising number of young people who had a mild cough, or who do not remember viral symptoms, and are self-isolating at home as they are supposed to be, and have a sudden stroke." said Dr. Adam Dmytriw, a radiologist at the University of Toronto, co-author of an article describing patients who suffered Covid-19-related strokes. The document has not yet been peer reviewed.
Although many of those patients had diabetes and hypertension, none had cardiac risks that increased the chances of having a stroke. Many were under 65 years old. For some, stroke was the first symptom of coronavirus infection, and they postponed going to the emergency room for fear of exposure.
Of the 10 patients described in Dr. Dmytriw's paper, two died because the coronavirus attacked their lungs, and two men, a 46-year-old man and a 55-year-old man, died of strokes.
Doctors at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York have also seen an unusual number of young stroke patients, saying that he treated five of these patients with Covid-19 during a recent two-week period. The medical center generally sees a single stroke patient under the age of 50 every three weeks, Dr. Johanna Fifi, a neurologist, and her colleagues said in a letter in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Four of the five patients were relatively healthy; two 30-year-old patients had no known risk factors for stroke. "We concluded that it had to be related to Covid-19," said Dr. Fifi in an interview.
Although strokes appear to affect a very small number of Covid-19 patients, they appear to be related to a broader phenomenon that has emerged in critically ill patients: excessive blood clotting.
Patients with severe Covid-19 can develop clots in the legs and lungs that can be life-threatening, the doctors said. Your blood can be so thick and slimy that it blocks IV lines and catheters. Small clots have been found in other organs, such as the kidneys and the liver, in autopsies of patients with coronavirus.
Dr. Michael Yaffe, an intensive care physician at Beth Israel Deacons Medical Center in Boston, called coagulation a "hallmark,quot; of the disease, although "it is not in everyone."
German scientists reported last week that autopsies of 12 Covid-19 patients revealed a type of blood clot called deep vein thrombosis in seven of them. The cause of death in four patients was another type of blood clot in the lungs, called a pulmonary embolism.
Coagulation is a risk in all critically ill patients if they are immobile for long periods. But coronavirus patients have elevated blood clotting protein levels, and the condition appears to be less responsive to blood-thinning medications, said Dr. Adam Cuker, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Some evidence suggests that the coronavirus can directly infect the endothelial cells that line the inside of blood vessels, causing lesions and swelling that pull out proteins that promote clotting, Dr. Cuker said.
People who have been exposed to the coronavirus, or who are managing the infection at home, should call their doctors if they experience chest pain and shortness of breath, which may indicate a blood clot in the lung or leg pain. , swelling, redness and discoloration. that may indicate a clot.
Healthy, until I wasn't
Until he arrived at the Jamaica Hospital on April 1, Mr. Sharma had never been screened for coronavirus infection. But he knew he was at risk. He had spent weeks running consecutive ambulances, transporting sick and elderly patients from nursing homes to hospitals in Brooklyn and Queens in February and March.
In the middle of March, Mr. Sharma had developed a dry cough. He went to an urgent care clinic, where he was told that there was no evidence, but that he should stay home because he was probably infected.
At the hospital, emergency room doctors took aggressive steps to restore the blood supply to the left side of his brain. They also diagnosed acute respiratory distress syndrome and discovered that Mr. Sharma's infected lungs were filling with fluid and that his blood oxygen levels were low. A test revealed infection with the coronavirus, and they placed him on a ventilator.
The doctors were kind but honest with the family, Mrs. Yamin said: “They told us it was 50-50. They didn't know if he would live or die. "
Over the next few days, while Mr. Sharma remained sedated, Ms. Yamin spoke frequently with the hospital's doctors and nurses, taking meticulous notes that she shared with family members and with The New York Times.
Mr. Sharma's body was flooded with anticoagulants to prevent the formation of additional clots. His fever rose to 104 degrees Fahrenheit a few days, increasing his heart rate and further disabling his lungs.
Then on April 8, Mr. Sharma started having seizures. He was sedated more deeply and took additional medications. The doctors started the fan.
In mid-April he had been intubated for two weeks, a period considered a critical point for Covid-19 patients, and Ms. Yamin was concerned. No one knew the cost of the stroke itself, or whether Mr. Sharma could walk or speak when he woke up.
The left side of the brain controls movement on the right side of the body, as well as speech and language, reading and writing, organizing ability, reasoning, and analysis.
"I started to lose faith," Ms. Yamin recalled in an interview.
Then on April 15, there was some movement on the left side of Ravi's body, the side unaffected by the stroke. His fever decreased. The staff lowered the fan settings and he tolerated it.
"It seems like he's slowly getting through this," Yamin wrote in a note to the family. "We just have to be patient."
By April 18, Ravi was breathing more alone. Her fever had disappeared and her blood pressure and heart rate had stabilized. The next day, he woke up, was removed from the ventilator, and began to breathe on his own.
He still couldn't speak and didn't know what had happened to him, but a nurse picked up his phone so the family could see him on FaceTime. "We couldn't stop crying," said Yamin. “We just said,‘ Oh my God, Ravi, we love you. These are happy tears. "
Mr. Sharma whispered to the phone for the first time the next day, his throat was still sore and hoarse from the fan tube.
Progress continued in small steps. He ate a little applesauce one day, a whole container the next. He started walking using a walker as a support.
After a few weeks of inpatient physical therapy at Nassau University Medical Center, he graduated from a walker to a cane. He climbed the stairs, sat in a chair, and practiced getting up from bed alone.
A full recovery from a stroke can take months or even years, and Sharma is also recovering from the lingering effects of Covid-19, which has left him fatigued and 50 pounds lighter than before his illness, he said in an interview in video. with the times
But he has made great strides in a short time, and people closest to him say he is still the old Ravi – a social butterfly.
Mr. Sharma boasted that he is everyone's "favorite patient,quot; at the rehab center and that he is recovering quickly because staff members have been pumping out chocolate milk and candy for him.
"I had the doctors order ice cream as part of my diet," he said.
He wants to go home, see his family in person, continue to strengthen, and begin to build a future with his girlfriend, Leana Soman. They both cried when they were able to video chat the first time.
"I couldn't speak, my throat was so bad, so I was reading lips," Soman recalled. "He said:" I love you ", and I said:" I have it, I love you too "."
Too many people are still arrogant about the coronavirus, Sharma said, and young people think they are immune. The illness "was like being hit by a bus," Sharma said.
"I am 27 years old, and if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone," he said. "This is real and scary. I want people to come out and be cautious."