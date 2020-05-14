%MINIFYHTML96ceae5f1b8f19d3948be8f867f39c5217%

It all started with a timely cough. In 2001, a former British Army major, Charles Ingram, was a contestant on the popular game show, Who wants to be a millionaire? Ingram unexpectedly won the £ 1,000,000 jackpot, but was later tried and convicted of cheating, along with his wife and another accomplice. Now the Ingram story comes to AMC in the new miniseries Exam, adapted from James Graham's 2017 play of the same name.

Michael SheenGood omens) lights up the trailer as game show host Chris Tarrant, so it's no wonder the miniseries proved to be gold when it debuted last month in the UK. Directed by Stephen Frears (A very English scandal), the three-part television adaptation also stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Sian Clifford (Flea bag) as Charles and his wife Diana Ingram. Michael Jibson1917) plays the accomplice of the Ingrams, Tecwen Whittock, while Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders) plays Sonia Woodley, the Ingram's criminal defense attorney.

Who wants to be a millionaire? It was one of the most popular shows in the UK in 1999, and Ingram's wife and brother had been contestants on the show when Charles decided to do the same. The producers did not expect him to proceed beyond the second day of recording, his performance was quite erratic, but instead he won first prize. Tarrant didn't suspect that something was wrong when he celebrated with the Ingrams in his dressing room after the show. But the production staff became convinced that Ingram had cheated after reviewing the tapes. Diana and Whittock continued to cough noticeably as Tarrant read the correct answer.

Celador TV producer and CEO Paul Smith (Mark Bonnar) has an idea for a new game show.

Guess the multiple choice questions correctly and win big. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Transmission monitoring. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Celebrating the success of the show. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Diana (Sian Clifford) and Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) Ingram are fans of the show. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Diana gets to be on the show. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Then it is Charles's turn. Photos from the left bank / YouTube %MINIFYHTML96ceae5f1b8f19d3948be8f867f39c5218%

Presenter Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen) welcomes Charles to the show.

In the hot seat Photos from the left bank / YouTube

*cough* Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Boat! Photos from the left bank / YouTube

The production team has their suspicions. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Diana and Charles on trial. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

Defense attorney Sonia Woodley (Helen McCrory) proclaims her innocence. Photos from the left bank / YouTube

After a four-week trial, a jury found the Ingrams and Whittock guilty. The couple received a suspended sentence of 18 months; Whittock received a 12-month suspended sentence. But there were those who believed that the Ingrams were innocent, including a former contestant on the show named James Plaskett and journalist Jon Ronson. Plaskett, for example, thought that coughing was just unconscious triggers. (Whittock testified under oath that he suffered from a persistent cough.)

Screenwriter Graham was a teenager when the scandal broke and he was fascinated by the trial that followed, and he eventually wrote his play. Exam. Graham also found inspiration in a book written about the scandal, Bad Show: The Quiz, The Cough, The Millionaire Major, by investigative journalist Bob Woffinden and Plaskett, that advanced Plaskett's belief that the Ingrams might have been innocent after all. The play premiered in Chichester in November 2017 before moving to London's West End the following March.

"I was captivated by this story more than 15 years ago, and I still feel trapped now," Graham told Radio Times last year. "It's a very English heist. Staging it in Chichester and the West End was a lot of fun, and with a new crew we can now re-imagine the whole story for television."

The trailer briefly shows us the origins of the quiz and her meteoric rise in the leaderboards, before introducing us to the Ingrams, including Diana's own appearance on the show. (Sheen's dubious "ooohhhh,quot; when contestant Charles tells her his wife had been on the show is priceless.) Charles admits to Tarrant that at home he guesses wrong "about 87 percent of the time." But with some well-placed coughs, we see him win the jackpot, interspersed with shots from an increasingly suspicious production team. And McCrory dramatically insists on his client's complete innocence in a short trial scene. Overall, it looks like an entertaining show, in line with the 1994 movie. Television contest, who portrayed the Twenty one scandals from the 1950s contest.

Exam premieres on AMC on May 31, 2020.

Listing image by Left Bank Pictures / YouTube