Consumers See Supermarket Prices Increase, Worry About Price Increases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Supermarket staple food prices, including eggs, meat and cereals, soared last month in the biggest one-month increase in nearly fifty years, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, food prices rose an average of 2.6%, the largest increase since February 1974.

The egg price index rose more than 16%, the largest increase for any food item.

As consumers buy more groceries and eat more frequently at home, David Ortega, a food economist and associate professor at Michigan State University, says he thinks it's not so much about grocery stores taking advantage of the environment. current market, and more a symptom of current market conditions.

"For the most part, they are supply and demand problems here, at stake," Ortega told CNN. "What we are seeing here are the economic forces at play, but also the resistance of our food system to be able to provide food at a reasonable price."

Publix, one of the largest supermarket chains in the southeast, said in a statement to CNN: “In some cases, manufacturers have increased prices. We work extremely hard to negotiate prices with our suppliers so that we can offer the best price to our customers. To mitigate price increases during difficult times like these, we also try to absorb as much of the increase as possible before we have to pass on an increase to our customers. "

The National Grocers Association, a trade association representing independent areas of the food industry, said in a statement that "as costs rise for producers and the supply chain, our members follow the same pricing policies and structures as always have had. "

"Supermarkets are working with their suppliers to mitigate price increases as best they can and keep prices as stable as possible, but disruptions to the processing plant along with increased demand will have an impact on retail costs. goods and, in turn, consumers may experience higher prices on some products, "he said.

Ortega said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has been a shock to the food supply system, the economic forces at play are working as they should. "We are seeing supply chains and markets adjust, and it may be worrying for some, of course, but it is a short-term reaction to a very significant shock."

While economists attribute rising food prices to supply and demand problems, along with changing human behavior, some have publicly questioned whether price increases could be a factor in some cases.

Attorneys general in 11 midwestern states have asked the United States Department of Justice to investigate possible pricing among meat-packing companies during the pandemic. This is not a new indictment, but President Donald Trump said last week that he had asked the Justice Department to investigate the claims.

In April, the Texas Attorney General sued the nation's largest egg producer, Cal-Maine Foods, for allegedly raising the price of a dozen eggs by 300% within one year.

"No one is exempt from Texas price increase laws, including supermarket and pharmacy providers," said Paxton. “My office will not tolerate any person or company taking advantage of Texas workers. Violators of the Texas Deceptive Business Practices Act will be received with the full force of the law. "

Cal-Maine Foods released a statement in response saying it "strongly denies these allegations,quot; and that "it has not exploited this tragic national pandemic for profit."

