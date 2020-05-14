Constantin’s Perfect Strangers dominates local drive-in: global reporting – Up News Info

Constantin Film of Germany received the Branchentiger Award from the Federal Film Board for the leading local producer and distributor of 2019. This is the 13th consecutive year that the Demonic resident and Perfect strangers The manufacturer has won the award. With this comes 3.1 million euros in financing for seven new internal productions, as well as 600,000 euros for distribution. Funds are generated based on the success of the company's securities during the year that included Perfect strangers. The film was the highest grossing local image of 2019 and has continued to perform in the country's drive-ins during the closing, where it is currently number 1 among those cinemas with 44,488 tickets sold between April 22 and May 13. Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz says Up News Info: “I am truly delighted with this award, as it is a great compliment to our producers, filmmakers and the entire Constantin Film team for a great achievement in recent years. We are very honored to work with the most successful creatives in Germany. "

Screen Yorkshire



The UK Screen Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region Business Association (LEP) have teamed up to create a new Indie Film and Television Development Fund to support production companies in Leeds. With a total of £ 200K, the fund will distribute prizes of between £ 2,500 and £ 25,000, to help television and film teams develop new content. It is funded by the Combined Authority of West Yorkshire and the LEP through its new Creative Catalyst program that was established in response to the relocation of Channel 4 to Leeds and the station's commitment to increase commissioning in the Nations. and the Regions. Screen Yorkshire will lead the application and evaluation process in collaboration with LEP representatives. The fund is open to independent companies with a substantive base in the Leeds City region who can demonstrate a proven track record in productions that have been broadcast (nationally or internationally) and / or commercially distributed. The intervention comes in the wake of a two-month suspension for all production activity during the COVID-19 blockade, and it responds directly to government advice earlier this week, announcing that filming may be restarted, subject to producers follow the new safety approved by the industry. guidelines

FremantleMedia Australia



Fremantle is partnering with audio company Acast to launch podcasts in Australia. Partnership to start with series of true crimes Chasing Charlie, which opens May 18 and features private detective Julia Robson telling the story of her eight-year search for a sadistic scammer. Chris Oliver-Taylor, CEO of Fremantle, Asia-Pacific, says: "This is a natural progression for the Australian Fremantle team to partner with Acast to bring our innovative programming and production techniques to the world of podcasting."

Pluto TV



ViacomCBS 'advertising funds broadcast service, Pluto TV, is expanding in Germany, Austria and Switzerland by adding 24 new channels to its offering. The channels will show the content of ViacomCBS, which includes Sponge Bob Square Pants and Victorious, and increases Pluto TV's footprint to 75 channels in total. The growth will be supported by a local advertising campaign. "This is an important step to take Pluto TV to the next level," says Olivier Jollet, managing director of Pluto TV in Europe.