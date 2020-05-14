Concordia Studio names Alexa Platt as COO – Up News Info

Concordia Studio has appointed industry veteran Alexa Platt as Director of Operations.

Platt officially joined the company founded by Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King in April and oversees all operational, financial, and legal aspects of the company's business, as well as being a key liaison with Emerson Collective. She informs Guggenheim and King.

"As we seek to navigate these challenging times, being able to add Alexa's breadth and depth of experience to our team is a tremendous asset to Concordia," said King and Guggenheim. “At the same time, all of us at Concordia are optimistic about the future of our type of storytelling and we are now working in anticipation of a full-speed return for our overall business. We look forward to harnessing Alexa's innate talent for innovation and strategic thinking to help guide Concordia's continued growth. "

"It is an honor for me to join Jonathan, Davis and the talented Concord team," said Platt. "They are proven industry leaders in documentary and narrative storytelling, and I look forward to helping the company achieve our goals of delivering creative and impactful content to the public."

Before joining Concordia, Platt served as CFO of 2.0 Entertainment, an independent Sony Pictures-based production and finance company led by studio veteran Doug Belgrad. Platt also worked with Lantern Entertainment as a Strategic Advisor and served as Chief Financial Officer at Open Road Films, Chief Financial Officer at AwesomenessTV and Chief Financial Officer at Paramount Vantage and Paramount Worldwide Acquisitions.