Complete Hollywood Bowl 2020 concert season canceled – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Hollywood Bowl is canceling its entire 2020 concert season, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, reported that it will cancel all concerts at both the Hollywood Bowl and its much smaller Ford Theater. The Hollywood Bowl concert season generally runs from May to October.

The cancellations are expected to create a staggering $ 80 million budget deficit for LA Phil.

25 percent of LA Phil's full-time non-union staff will be suspended, along with the entire Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, until September 30. Seasonal employees are also being laid off.

Prior to this, LA Phil had already laid off all of its part-time employees and cut wages by 35 percent across the board.

This is the first time that the Hollywood Bowl has canceled a season in its nearly century-long history, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Hollywood Bowl first opened in 1922.

"The cancellation of our summer programs and the resulting impact on our musicians and staff is devastating," LA Phil CEO Chad Smith said in a statement. “We are all disheartened by the effects of this crisis and share the disappointment of all those who look forward to the Bowl and Ford seasons each year. As we deal with this public health emergency, our task now, which we share with all of Los Angeles, is to move forward with strength and endurance, knowing that we will overcome it with the help of others. LA Phil has been here for over a hundred years, and the Hollywood Bowl and Ford for almost the same time. We are doing what is necessary to make sure that we are all here for the next century. "

LA Phil also operates the Walt Disney Concert Hall, which has also canceled all of its shows.

Last week, the famous Troubadour club in West Hollywood announced that it was struggling to stay operational.

It is unclear whether other major concert venues, such as the Forum or the Wiltern, will be forced to follow suit.