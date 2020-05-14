Comerica seeks to add dozens of employees in the DFW area – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML1f56f58c7e098927ef4b681e5cb2fca319%

– If you are interested in a job or a new career in banking, Comerica says they are "now hiring."

Nathaniel Bennett, the Director of Diversity and Head of Talent Acquisition for Comerica, said: “Right now, Comerica Bank has about 75 to 90 open jobs in the Dallas Fort Worth market. Our jobs range from our jobs at retail banking centers, our commercial underwriting unit, and also within our commercial bank. ”

While the pandemic has caused many other businesses to close, Comerica executives say they have remained busy as a core business.

The jobs they offer are permanent jobs with full-time positions that offer competitive benefits.

When asked what type of candidate stands out for hiring managers, Bennett said, “We are really looking for talent with a great attitude. Definitely ready to learn. Also someone who is curious and interested in the banking industry. ”

