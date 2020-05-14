Colorado's big day in D.C. and the first showdown between Hickenlooper and Romanoff

%MINIFYHTML7b716ee0a5570669b16f99e4454195ca17%

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court. USA He heard oral arguments in the case of unfaithful voters in Colorado. A few hours later, I spoke to Secretary of State Jena Griswold about it.

"I was very pleased that the court focused so much on bribery and corruption, because that has been one of my main concerns," said the Democrat, who is Colorado's top election official. "We were even planning to implement legislation this year on anti-corruption for (presidential) voters."

"Under the Tenth Circuit (ruling) that we were appealing to the Supreme Court, someone could literally come in with a bag full of money, give the voter that bag of money, and depending on where the Supreme Court falls, they could either remove them or potentially not have the power to eliminate them. But it would not be clear. I think it is a very perverse result. "

Surprisingly, the scenario above, in which an Election College member accepts a bag of cash, may not be illegal in the state of Colorado. That's according to State Senator Jeff Bridges, a Greenwood Village Democrat who has been working with the Griswold office to draft legislation that makes such flagrant corruption a violation of state law. With the legislative session shortened, it remains to be seen whether that bill can become law this year, Bridges says.

"I think it is absolutely a loophole, but it is one of those things: No laws are made until someone starts doing something that is not good." We don't think about all human behaviors and make laws against them until we see there is a problem and we need to make a law about it, "said the senator.

"This is not something that has happened or is predicted to happen for the rest of our state's history," he added. "Otherwise, we would have a law on it."

As Griswold pointed out, there was a lot of talk about possible voter corruption in the Supreme Court, but supporters of unfaithful voters are skeptical. Judge Stephen Breyer repeatedly asked Attorney General Phil Weiser if members of the Electoral College were bribed in the 200 years before states imposed punishments on unfaithful voters.

Weiser finally said to Breyer, "We don't know of such cases, your honor."

Yesterday was an important year for Colorado in DC: SCOTUS arguments, plus a visit to the White House for Governor Jared Polis and Senator Cory Gardner. Alex Burness writes next on that visit, and Conrad Swanson has the latest on Ken Buck and the turmoil within the Republican Party.

Top line

In cities around the world, restaurants take to the streets. They are transforming parking lots and plazas, spilling onto sidewalks, and creating "parklets,quot; for more patio space. After months of closed dinner service, these hangouts have fresh air and more space for social distancing to keep employees and customers safe and businesses alive during the summer months. Denver may be the next to take this step, reports Josie Sexton of The Post.

Front Range Policy • By Conrad Swanson

What about Weld County?

US Rep Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican and Republican Party state chairman, repaired the fences with a member of the El Paso County party who had been on the warpath for about a week. But the solution to their problem apparently ignores the problem in Weld County entirely.

The problems first started for Buck when a recording of him appeared lobbying a state Senate district president in El Paso County, Eli Bremer, to present incorrect electoral results to the state. If Bremer had followed, it would have been illegal, the local party official said in the call. Finally, the problem went to the Denver District Court, which sided with Bremer.

The Republican Party appealed and the Colorado Supreme Court upheld the decision. But the problem became Bremer's damaged reputation, court costs, and more. Buck also suffered political damage in the process, as the story attracted national attention.. He told Up News Info that he had no idea the phone conversation was taped and called the move "sneaky."

However, Buck announced on Wednesday that he ordered the creation of a new internal commission to investigate the assembly nomination and party ballot designation processes. The commission is blessed by Bremer, and the press release announcing it specifically mentions the controversy in El Paso County.

However, he does not mention another R vs. conflict. R in Weld County, where county party chairman Will Sander has alleged election fraud and corruption by four members, including one person on Buck's Congressional staff.

Another county party leader said the incident that caused Sander's complaints is part of a larger "caucus-stacking,quot; scheme, and Sander's complaints have been sent to the Colorado Attorney General's Office for review.

Other Weld County Republicans, however, called for Sander's resignation Thursday, citing violations of party statutes unrelated to the complaints he filed. A county commissioner called the new development pure retaliation.

Meanwhile, state Republican Party officials did not respond when asked repeatedly if the new internal commission will investigate the Weld County case. Why look in one case and not the other when both are related to the party assembly / assembly process?

Denver and other local political news

#COSen 2020 • By Justin Wingerter

What to expect tonight

Republican Senator Cory Gardner, reflecting on the massive field of Democrats who challenged him, once jokingly referred to this year's Senate race as "23 and me." But after waves of adventure and a few eleventh-hour court cases, the Democratic camp has narrowed to John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. Those two will share a (digital) stage for the first time tonight.

"This is a forum, not a debate," said James Scott with Indivisible NoCo, the organizer of the event.

"We have instructed (the candidates) that we really want them to focus on speaking to the audience and not really interacting with each other. Now, to some extent, we are all in uncharted territory, in terms of doing it at a Zoom webinar. Frankly, we are going to have to see how this dynamic is going. "

A forum, not a debate. It is a phrase that you have often heard if you have followed this career. Romanoff has been frustrated with the forums and their lack of interaction between candidates. He mockingly calls them "a polite exchange of talking points,quot; and routinely criticizes Hickenlooper's absence from them.

"Hick's decision to turn the Senate career into a hide-and-seek game is one of many reasons why I don't think he should be the Democratic candidate, but it is not the only reason," Romanoff said during an interview earlier in the year. this week. "Then we will spend some time on Thursday night, as I have done in most of the other 19 debates that have been missed, pointing out how we differ on issues." It's been hard to debate a guy who wasn't there. "

Hickenlooper has traditionally been a clean activist and, thus far in the elementary career, has avoided criticizing his fellow Democrats. Expect it to continue tonight, says press secretary Ammar Moussa.

"John will continue to talk about his record, why he is the best person to bring change to a rather dysfunctional and broken Washington." This (coronavirus) crisis has revealed and will continue to reveal just how broken and dysfunctional Washington is and there is no one better than the guy with experience in small businesses, who was mayor and governor, to bring all of that to the table and bring change to Washington. "Moussa said.

The forum will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Online registration is required here. Wait around a dozen questions, with two-minute responses per question. Some will come from the audience at the end, and about 25% will refer to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Scott.

Advertisements: Rule of Law Republicans will spend about $ 20,000 over the next three weeks broadcasting this announcement asking Gardner to support expanded voting options during the pandemic. The announcement has been published daily on Fox News in Colorado since Wednesday.

Service Employees International Union Local 105 is spending $ 50,000 to run this digital ad asking Gardner to help workers, not the wealthy, with coronavirus relief bills.

Endorsements: Romanoff added endorsements this week from the United States Postal Workers Union branch in Denver, along with several indivisible groups.

Diane Mitsch Bush was approved on Tuesday by the Colorado AFL-CIO. She is a Democratic candidate in the 3rd District and will face Democrat James Iacino on June 30.

Steve House was endorsed Tuesday by the American Conservative Union. He is the Republican candidate to face Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Aurora, in the 6th district in November.

Transitions: Jenn Ridder, who led the Polis governor campaign in 2018, is now the state director of the Joe Biden campaign. Last year, Ridder managed Steve Bullock's successful presidential campaign. In that role, he publicly questioned Biden's ability to beat Trump.

More federal election news

Lauren Boebert, a Republican who was up against Republican Rep. Scott Tipton on June 30, received a restraining order on Wednesday after reopening her Rifle restaurant in violation of public health orders.

Five Thirty Eight takes a closer look at last week's Senate race polls and finds some reasons to be cautious.

Big donors are helping Democratic candidates for the Senate, including in Colorado, reports CNBC.

Capitol Diary • By Alex Burness

On Trump's meeting with Polis and Gardner

I understood what Governor Jared Polis meant when he told reporters earlier this week that he could not decline an invitation from the president to meet face to face in Washington. Despite his policy differences from the current office owner, Polis seems to revere the office and saw in the invitation the opportunity to directly advocate for Colorado's many needs: primarily, test capabilities and protective gear.

But on the other hand, I was wondering what would actually be accomplished by flying around the country to cut it for an hour or so with a man who has always ignored and distorted the facts, who has downplayed the severity of the coronavirus, and who seems to believe that our state and our country is in much better shape than they are.

Clearly, I thought, this was not going to be a discussion of any essential details of the response to the Colorado coronavirus.

And he was right.

The public part of Wednesday's meeting began with Trump doing his thing: calling the press "fake news,quot; and complaining about the coverage, insisting without proof that voting by mail amounts to fraud, and openly sponsoring a government official who he himself nominated.

After a bit of back and forth with the media, Trump and Polis had a brief exchange that I would characterize as high-level and extremely light on detail, with Senator Cory Gardner stepping in from time to time. Trump seemed pleased to learn that many previously closed companies in Colorado can gradually return to work and that this year's ski season may still resume, if only for a couple of weeks. He praised the governor's haircut.

There was laughter and a generally good atmosphere in the room. Trump heard what he wanted to hear: Everything is going well and the efforts of the White House to support individual states are appreciated.

"And you have good medical care in that state, right?" Trump asked at one point during the Colorado part of the meeting. No one attempted to answer that complex question, and the subject quickly changed. As I said, high-level, light on the details of the policy.

When the event ended, Polis spoke to the media and said he was not in DC to fight or debate with the president. He awkwardly came out of a question from a journalist about whether he was impressed by Trump: "The president is the president," Polis said, adding, three times, "He is the president we have."

And the people of Trump released a press release titled "President Trump's Bold Actions for Colorado and Will Revitalize the Centennial State Economy." The statement included inaccurate information about how many supplies the federal government has secured for Colorado. The Governor let that go.

Polis said in a D.C. interview It would be worth going to the White House if the meeting led to one more mask or one more test for Colorado coronavirus. We know this president chooses favorites, so if the goal of the trip was to secure more supplies for our state, then Polis' approach on Wednesday, harmless, friendly, windy and brief, might have been prudent. Time will tell if it is worth it.

More Colorado Political News

Colorado has big budget problems, both short and long term.

Obtaining enough signatures to put a measure on the state's November ballot is already a difficult task, and the coronavirus is making it much more difficult.

The state legislature, on hiatus since March, has a new return date: May 26.

Lawmakers are brainstorming to help undocumented people, who do not receive stimulus checks, once the legislative session resumes.

