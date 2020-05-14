Colorado residents asked to join Remembrance Day to reflect on the lives lost by COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLcb77ab644770485cd9834780bb29769a17%

The public is urged to honor the more than 1,000 Colorado residents who have died from COVID-19 by participating in a Remembrance Day Friday.

Governor Jared Polis and local governments across the state are asking people to wear a mask to cover their faces at 7 p.m. Friday and reflect in a minute of silence to commemorate those of us who have lost to the coronavirus.

"This global pandemic has cost 300,000 lives worldwide and more than 1,000 in Colorado alone. Too many people in Colorado have lost family and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives, especially as many victims were unable to have funerals, souvenirs and stelae in person, "Polis said in a press release.

“This is a challenging time for many of our friends and neighbors and for the people of Colorado who are struggling: You are not alone and we are all in this together. We still have work to do to stop the spread of this virus and we can beat it if we stay home as much as possible, wearing face masks when we are in public and washing our hands regularly. Together we can avoid burying and remembering more Colorado people too soon. ”

As part of the reflective effort, the State Capitol, along with cities, counties, and other organizations, will turn on the exterior lights of the building in red at 7 p.m. Friday to honor those who have died. Businesses and the public are also encouraged to turn on red lights at the top of the hour for every minute of silence.

About 100 Colorado counties, cities, and towns have agreed to participate in the memorial. Buildings to be bathed in red include Coors Field, Pepsi Center and Empower Field at Mile High.

Friday is also Peace Officers' Day, which the state will commemorate by lowering the flags to half the staff, according to the statement. Coloradons are encouraged to commemorate the day also in honor of the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.