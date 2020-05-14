Colorado Reports First Coronavirus Outbreaks Linked To Child Care Centers

%MINIFYHTML353ab7fd5d9740a0e7d625c71305546815%

Colorado has identified its first coronavirus outbreaks in child care facilities, with four adults and one child testing positive for respiratory disease COVID-19, according to new data released Wednesday by the state's public health department.

All of the child care cases were in the Denver metro area. Orchard Valley Learning Center in Arapahoe County reported that two adults and one child tested positive. The other adult cases were at The Learning Experience Westminster, in Jefferson County.

Children have a lower risk of serious complications from COVID-19, although at least three children in New York have died from an immune reaction to the virus.

So far, 6,110 of Colorado's COVID-19 cases and 673 deaths have been linked to 206 outbreaks across Colorado. That means that approximately 30% of all cases and 63% of all deaths stem from a known outbreak.

Overall, Colorado has recorded 1,062 deaths and 20,475 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state in early March, according to the latest state data case released Wednesday.

Outbreaks have been reported at a dairy plant, a mushroom farm, six supermarkets, 17 food manufacturing facilities, and 11 prisons or jails. However, the vast majority of Colorado outbreaks are still found in facilities that serve older and disabled people. Of the 192 active outbreaks, 134 were in residential care centers.

Five outbreaks in Colorado have exceeded 100 cases and are not yet over:

Sterling Correctional Center: 458 cases, 2 deaths

JBS Meat Packing Plant, Greeley: 316 cases, 6 deaths

Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center, Denver: 184 cases, 0 deaths

Cherry Creek Nursing Center, Aurora: 139 cases, 32 deaths

Orchard Park Health Care Center, Centennial: 129 cases, 5 deaths

Cherry Creek Nursing Center also had the highest number of outbreak deaths in the state. The other outbreaks with the highest number of deaths were also registered in nursing centers:

Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center, brush: 96 cases, 20 deaths

Centennial Healthcare Center, Greeley: 87 cases, 20 deaths

Laurel Manor Care Center, Colorado Springs: 76 cases, 18 deaths

Mountain Vista Health Care, Wheat Ridge: 72 cases, 15 deaths

Julia Temple Health Care Center, Englewood: 66 cases, 15 deaths

This week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment declared 14 outbreaks resolved, meaning there is no longer any evidence of the spread of COVID-19 within that environment. The resolved outbreaks include a bridge tournament in El Paso County, Copper Mountain employee housing, and 12 senior facilities.