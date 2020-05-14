Colorado Missing Woman Reward Increased to $ 200,000

%MINIFYHTML437b592e57109d042641878f9d28c13c18%

The reward for the safe return of a 49-year-old rider who has been missing since Chaffee County since Sunday has increased to $ 200,000.

"The police and family search for any information that will lead to her safe return, without questions, and offer a $ 200,000 reward," according to a missing person's bulletin.

The missing woman's nephew, Suzanne Morphew, Trevor Noel, left a message with Up News Info that he would continue to search for her at 7 a.m.Thursday.

A family friend matched the $ 100,000 reward offered by Morphew's husband, bringing the total to $ 200,000, according to Noel's message. He did not identify the family friend.

Morphew left his home near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 and has not returned. Around 5:45 p.m. On Sunday, the Chaffee County Communications Center received a report from the missing Maysville woman, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The call was made by a Morphew neighbor.

Sheriff's staff and Chaffee County search and rescue members searched Morphew, and a widespread search of the area continued Monday morning. Tracking dogs and teams from the Colorado Department of Corrections, along with a Mesa County tactical team, also participated in the search.

In all, about 100 people joined the search effort, but, as of Thursday, Morphew had not been found.

The search for Morphew and the investigation of his disappearance are ongoing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office Help Line at 719-312-7530.