Colorado coronavirus deaths rise to 1,062 as hospitalizations continue to stabilize

Colorado has recorded 1,062 deaths from the new coronavirus as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to stabilize, state health officials announced Wednesday.

The additional 53 deaths added to the account did not occur in a single day, but instead fell back to earlier days by health officials when they actually occurred as older information was transmitted to the state, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and a half. environment.

There have been 3,735 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in early March, but only 522 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, state data shows. At least 57 people since Tuesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

More than 20,400 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities recorded more than 3,800 tests on Tuesday as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate, 67.3 tests per 100,000 people per day, is still significantly lower than the 152 per 100,000 daily amount that health experts say is necessary to monitor the outbreak safely.

Much of the evidence has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 206 facilities across the state, seven more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

