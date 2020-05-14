%MINIFYHTML9ad9a51999a0b6e655fb9ccb868b319f18%

Health officials report 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, including 5 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 978, including 290 in Plano. The county has 310 active cases, including 90 in Plano.

A 71-year-old Plano man with a serious underlying health condition is the 30th COVID-19-related death in Collin County and the eighth in Plano.

There are four cases in the Denton County part of Plano. All four are already recovered. With Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 294.

As for the tests, 12,687 people were screened for the virus in Collin County with 11,674 negative and 978 positive results.

Additionally, there are 1,635 people currently under supervision (PUM) in Collin County, including 469 in Plano. A PUM is an asymptomatic person with an epidemiological exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Exposure can be close contact with a confirmed case or with its infectious secretions or clinical specimens; or designation as PUM by CDC.

COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources