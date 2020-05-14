Cities are transforming as electric bike sales soar

Cities around the world are dealing with the same problem: how to safely reopen in the COVID-19 era. Public transportation systems in places like New York, London, and Paris often bring millions of people to work and shops every day, which equates to approximately 1.5 billion trips each year. Now, no one wants to be in a crowded subway and risk exposing themselves to the virus if they can avoid it. But if everyone gets on the cars, traffic will stop, interfere with emergency vehicles, and reverse the progress many cities made to reduce carbon emissions during the shutdown. That is why city planners and residents are looking to the humble bicycle as their way out.

Bicycles are the ideal form of transportation as cities emerge from quarantine, which is all the more attractive now that summer is approaching in the United States and Europe. They are fast, comfortable, convenient and allow you to distance yourself socially while you are active. When combined with an electric motor, electric bikes can make long trips a relaxing, sweat-free experience. They also help sustain the dramatic improvements in air quality seen in cities around the world since the confinement of coronaviruses began.

In some US cities In the USA, multi-lane highways and car parking can occupy 50 to 60 percent of all real estate. In addition to robbing residents of parks and other open areas, it makes social distancing on congested sidewalks almost impossible. What better time to rethink transportation models and reclaim space allocated to vehicles with belching CO2 from a bygone era?

If not now when?

Initially, some companies saw traditional bicycle and electric bike sales shrink as the global supply chain was disrupted by shutdown orders and bike shops were forced to close. But now, sales are booming globally, and many buyers are turning to electric bikes for the first time.

In Germany, for example, sales fell between 20 and 30 percent in the first weeks of April due to the closure of bicycle shops. But now that they've reopened, bike shops report a sudden sales explosion, according to bike-eu, with electronic bikes outperforming normal bikes as people move from leisure shopping to everyday use.

The same was true in the United States, said Ryan Citron, senior research analyst at Guidehouse. "Electric bike sales were initially hit hard during the blockades as many retail stores closed," Citron said in an email to The edge. "However, since the reopening of bicycle stores, sales have increased rapidly." If the stores can remain open, Citron expects electric bike sales to stay in line with or slightly exceed earlier forecasts by the end of the year "as consumers look for more options for personal mobility and physically distant transportation in the era of COVID ".

Matt Powell, Senior Industry Advisor to the NPD Group, said The edge U.S. electric bicycle retail sales in the first quarter of 2019 grew 90 percent year-over-year.

Some of the most popular electric bike companies say they are seeing these trends reflected on their sales receipts.

Brompton, the iconic London-based folding bike maker, experienced rapid growth in UK online sales from both reputable retailers and through Brompton.com, five times more than the previous month, even when worldwide sales they fell in the last two months compared to the earliest year. However, in the past three weeks, the company saw record sales in China as travel restrictions were lifted. Brompton website traffic has skyrocketed, especially in the US. USA, where the company has seen an "incredible increase in interest," according to a statement sent to The edge.

UK-based Gocycle experienced increased sales with its direct-to-consumer sales model. Sales of its fast-folding Gocycle GX electric bike increased 65 percent in the past six weeks compared to the same period in 2019, the company said. The edge, with traffic to its website gocycle.com 90 percent. The company attributes the growth to changes in travel habits in response to the pandemic.

"COVID is driving the adoption curve (of the electric bicycle)."

"Smart commuters are investing for the long term and opting for electric bikes," said Gocycle founder Richard Thorpe. “We have seen sales of our fast-folding Gocycle GX range rocket in recent weeks, literally at a rate 4 times higher in urban areas compared to this time last year. COVID is moving forward on the adoption curve. ”

Dutch electric bike maker VanMoof sells bikes online and through its own brand stores, completely bypassing traditional bike shops. It says sales from February to April increased dramatically compared to the same period last year. Sales increased in all of its major markets, including Germany (+226 percent), the United Kingdom (+184 percent), the Netherlands (+140 percent), the United States (+138 percent), and France ( +92 percent). The increase was at least partially driven by discounts before the launch of its S3 and X3 electric bikes in April.

US bicycle retailer Lectric eBikes reported a 140 percent increase in sales since March 15. "Our customers have been saying that electric bikes are an excellent choice for the new way of life in the coronavirus era," co-founder Levi Conlow told Electrek. "The dramatic increase in sales shows that nationally, people are looking to change the way they move."

Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes said its April sales rose a whopping 297 percent year-over-year, far exceeding the company's expectations. The company's sales to commercial customers in the delivery sector also increased 191 percent from March to April this year, a spokesperson said.

Ontario, California-based Aventon Bikes claims to be flooded with orders, with sales in Massachusetts (+298 percent), California (+85 percent) and New York (+164 percent). "We have been busier than ever, literally breaking daily order and sales records," Adele Nasr, director of marketing for Aventon, said in an email.

Globally, Google sees an increase in searches for the "best electric bike,quot; as of March 22, less than two weeks after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic. Even more people began searching for the "best bike,quot; during the same period.

The influx of new bikes will need infrastructure to keep those bikers safe. It won't happen overnight, but even bike-friendly cities like Amsterdam, where roughly half of all commuting occurs by bike, had to start somewhere.

The UK is leading the transformation by pledging hundreds of millions of pounds to make cities more bike friendly while urging the public to avoid public transport. A £ 250 million (about $ 300 million) emergency fund was created from a £ 2 billion cycling and walking package to create new, safer bike lanes and junctions "in a matter of weeks,quot;. Cities and towns have already been told to reallocate road space "for significantly more cyclists and pedestrians." Electronic scooters are currently illegal in the UK, but trials are accelerating from next year to next month to possibly change that.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps argues that alternative modes of transport will have short and long-term benefits long after the pandemic subsides:

During this crisis, millions of people have discovered cycling, whether for exercise or as a safe and socially distant means of transportation. While there is no change to the "stay home,quot; message today, when the country returns to work, we need those people to stay on their bikes and join many more. Otherwise, with the capacity of public transportation severely restricted at this time, our trains and buses could be overcrowded and our roads blocked, withholding emergency services, critical workers and vital supplies. We know that cars will continue to be vital to many, but as we look to the future, we must build a better country with greener travel habits, cleaner air, and healthier communities.

‍♀️ I am so excited to see the new bike lane entering Park Lane last night. ‍♀️ Along with the tips, we are quickly creating new bike lanes and spaces for people walking through our city. #Streetspaceldn pic.twitter.com/Nd1oAQKJzV – Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 14, 2020

Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) launched the Streetspace program that will transform the streets of London to accommodate a tenfold increase in cycling and a fivefold increase in walking as confinement restrictions are relaxed. Much of the work is temporary, but could become permanent, according to TfL.

Other European cities have launched similar initiatives. Milan, one of the most polluted cities in Europe, plans to convert 22 miles (35 km) of streets into spaces for biking and walking during the summer as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The city plan includes temporary bike lanes, new and wider sidewalks, lower speed limits of 20 mph (30 kph), and streets where bicyclists and pedestrians have priority over cars.

“We have been working for years to reduce car use. If everyone drives a car, there is no room for people, there is no room to move, there is no room for commercial activities outside of stores, "said Milan Deputy Mayor Marco Granelli in comments reported by The Guardian. "Of course, we want to reopen the economy, but we believe that we should do it on a different basis than before."

France is installing temporary bike lanes in cities across the country. Paris plans to open 400 miles of pop-up bike lanes and will turn its largest route through the city into a bike-only highway. Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a cycling advocate long before the pandemic, said the idea of ​​Paris returning to a car-dominated city is "out of the question."

"I say very firmly that it is impossible for us to be invaded by cars and pollution," said Hidalgo, according to CityLab. "The health crisis will worsen. Pollution is itself a health crisis and danger, and pollution coupled with coronavirus is a particularly dangerous cocktail. So it is out of the question to think that getting to the heart of the city by car is any kind of solution, when it could actually aggravate the situation. "

Installation d & # 39; une piste cyclable provisoire à Bruxelles Vous noterez la vitesse avec laquelle elles sont tracées et délimitées … Impressive!pic.twitter.com/XaNwnuTDgg – Mathieu Chassignet (@M_Chassignet) April 24, 2020

Brussels, the de facto capital of the European Union, is adding some 25 miles (40 km) of bike lanes. “We know that two thirds of the trips within Brussels are less than three miles. So we want to encourage healthy people to walk or ride a bicycle, "Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt told Belgium. Le Soir Newspaper. "And for that, it is our responsibility to have secured infrastructure."

In the USA In the US, several major cities have outlined plans to close streets to car traffic in an effort to provide a safe space for socially distanced walking and cycling. And some go a step further by making them permanent.

Seattle recently announced that it would close 20 miles of streets to most traffic permanently. "(Pedestrian streets) are an important tool for families in our neighborhoods to get out, exercise, and enjoy the good weather," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement. "In the long term, these streets will become treasured assets in our neighborhoods."

"In the long term, these streets will become treasured assets in our neighborhoods."

In April, Oakland said it would gradually start pedestrians, with the goal of closing 74 miles to most vehicles or about 10 percent of the city's urban landscape. Denver has designated 13 miles of open streets, while Minneapolis has reserved 18 miles for pedestrians and bicyclists. Boston is considering using street space for bike lanes, wider sidewalks, and faster bus routes.

New York City, which has seen a dramatic drop in vehicle traffic, opened 12 miles of crosswalk this week and added nine more miles of protected bike lanes. That was in addition to the nine miles of roads that have been closed to cars since early May. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is frequently criticized for using a city-owned SUV, has said his goal is a total of 100 miles of open streets.

New York recently legalized electric bikes, which was a great help to immigrant food-delivery workers who rely heavily on electric bikes to work. New York City still needs to outline a regulatory framework for recently legal vehicles, but electric bike manufacturers hope sales in the city will skyrocket for city dwellers looking for quick ways to get around without using public transportation or shared transport vehicles.

Cycling has already exploded across the United States since the blockade went into effect, according to recent data. Eco-counter, which collects bicycle data, says cycling is up 5 percent in North America compared to the usual. Multiple regions in the US USA They increased more than 100 percent on weekends alone.

Meanwhile, vehicle traffic has plummeted and the air is becoming easier to breathe. There was a nearly 19 percent drop in vehicle miles traveled on all US highways and streets. USA In March compared to the same month last year, according to federal data. As noted by transportation researcher Yonah FreemarkThat's 50.6 billion fewer vehicle miles in March compared to the baseline. And with the average fuel economy of the US. USA At 22.3 mpg, that's about 45 billion pounds of CO2 that was not emitted, Freemark says.

It is a remarkable transformation, but it could be undone if cities are not daring in the way they reimagine their urban landscapes.

Amsterdam was not always a world-class cycling city. In the early 1970s, cars dominated the streets. It took years of fierce activism and enlightened policy makers, free from the wishes of entrenched car interests, for the city to realize that cars were not the future of urban transportation.

Bicycles now permeate the culture, making them as Dutch as wooden shoes and tulips. Everyone from toddlers to seniors enjoys the freedom and safety of protected bike lanes and the by-product of smog-free outdoors. Yes, Amsterdam is flat, making it ideal for biking. But electric bikes can flatten a San Francisco hill just like orders to stay home can flatten an infection curve.

Unfortunately, many of the COVID-19 era transport measures implemented by cities are carried out so timidly, often under the guise of temporary change, under the assumption, perhaps, that the world will return to Normally quickly after the locks are lifted. Edge readers will know, however, that this is an illusion.

Or perhaps it is a cunning policy, which provides the inhabitants with a new reality of urban transport.

"If everyone goes back to the cars, it will be a nightmare," said Jean-Louis Missika, deputy mayor of Paris. "Our secret dream is that the temporary becomes permanent."