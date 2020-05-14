Church sues for zoombombing porn; Promising clinical trial at Stanford – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus-related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

Fremont Educators Celebrate "Teacher's Day,quot; Feeding Essential Workers

FREMONT – Wednesday may have been designated "Teacher's Day,quot; in California, but members of the Fremont Unified Teachers Association decided to celebrate by honoring local frontline workers with a free lunch. The group of teachers provided a stack of pizzas as a surprise gift for sanitation workers with Republic Services, delivering 20 cakes in total. “Our community supports us throughout the year. This is an opportunity to perhaps thank you for the essential that has not been recognized, "said Fremont teacher and union member Sarah Clark. Republic Services General Manager Steve Viamari said her 150 workers felt love. read more

Santa Rosa Auto Shop shifts gears to make custom skins for frontline workers

SANTA ROSA – The co-owner of a Santa Rosa auto restoration shop has shifted gears to help protect front-line workers during the coronavirus shelter in place. Ryan Nelson generally upholsters and restores cars at Pacific Coast Custom Interiors. But these days, his Santa Rosa company is using the same tools to make about a hundred masks a day. "We are in a single store. It is not often that a pandemic suits your skill set," Nelson said. Soon, Nelson's 11-year-old business with his mother and brother donated more than 500 masks. read more

Coronavirus reopening

Resentment increases when COVID-19 reopening rules apply to some companies, but not others

BERKELEY – When the COVID-19 shutdown began, we were "all in this together,quot;, but as some companies like Tesla can reopen by challenging the shelter instead, there is growing resentment among those who can't. Tesla's ability to challenge Alameda County health directives without consequence sent a strong message to business owners who are still closed. "For me, if I was a business owner and I was abiding by the rules and someone broke the rules and nothing happened to them, I think, probably, I might also look at something different," said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. read more

San Francisco bar fight in limbo COVID-19 with no end in sight

SAN FRANCISCO – The extensive list of service modifications and changes that will be required to reopen San Francisco restaurants has had a lot of discussion, but the question of how and when city bars could be back in business has been on much of it on the periphery. Without food service, most beverage establishments are still in another phase of reopening under unknown security guidelines. It is an existential crisis for some of the most unique and beloved places in San Francisco. The old mural on the inner wall of Zam Zam in Haight-Ashbury has seen it all. Owner Bob Clarke has never seen a challenge like this. read more

San Francisco retail stores, warehouses and manufacturers may begin reopening Monday

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that all San Francisco retail stores that have street access for pick-up and drop-off will reopen May 18. Initially, the city was set to allow only flower shops, bookstores, cosmetics stores, and a few others to reopen Monday for pick-up and delivery services. During his daily coronavirus briefing, Breed announced that he was expanding that order to any retail store that has direct street access. "The good news is that (limited openings) are still happening," he said. "The best news is that we can extend this to all retailers in San Francisco with a business that is really directly connected to the street." read more

San Mateo County to Enter Phase 2 Reopening

REDWOOD CITY – San Mateo County is set to issue a revised coronavirus shelter order that would allow more businesses to reopen next week. Dr. Scott Morrow, county health officer, said he intends to issue the new request in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's Phase 2 reopening guidelines, which would take effect on Monday. In Phase 2, sidewalk pickup and delivery for retail businesses may reopen. Manufacturing and logistics, along with other companies, can also be opened with modifications. Morrow said additional details about the revised order will be released later this week. read more

San Francisco Bay Area dentists preparing to reopen their offices

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area dentists are preparing for the reopening of their offices in June, which have been closed during the coronavirus shelter order, except for emergency procedures since March. The California Department of Public Health has issued a guide to resume regular dental care. The state agency gave full instructions on how dentists and their staff should resume operations, saying they "are in the high risk category for exposure,quot; to the virus. Between instructions, dentists should ensure they have a supply of personal protective equipment for at least two weeks, such as N95 respirators, face shields, goggles, and face masks. All patients and dental staff will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before entering an office. read more

Sonoma County eases some restrictions on parks, coastal areas

SANTA ROSA – The Sonoma County Health Officer issued an amended order that went into effect Wednesday to ease restrictions on the use of the county's parks and coastal areas during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. After all the parks closed in March, health officer Dr. Sundari Mase ordered a "soft opening,quot; of some parks last month, opening them for people to walk or bike to a park from their homes but keep the closed parking lots except for disabled residents. The new order issued Tuesday allows park agencies to reopen some parking lots in inland parks and allows the use of some sports facilities like tennis courts and disc golf, but other facilities like playgrounds, picnic areas and parks for dogs remain closed. read more

Alameda County Health Officials Approve Tesla's Reopening Plans

FREMONT – After days of controversial debate, Alameda County health officials approved automaker Elon Musk's plans to completely reopen its Fremont Tesla assembly plant next week under the watchful eye of the local police department. Workers have been entering the plant since early Monday morning defying the ordinance of a local coronavirus shelter while Musk has turned to social media to defiantly defy the mandate. He even threatened to move the operation out of the state of California. Both sides barricaded themselves for almost two days in a confrontation. President Donald Trump, Governor Gavin Newsom, local officials, Tesla workers, nearby business owners, and Fremont residents stepped in. Some showed their support for Musk's demands, while others warned against what they believed was a reopening too early. read more

Coronavirus and Public Transit

COVID-19 requests to stay home will have a persistent impact on public transportation

DUBLIN – As the state moves forward with reopening plans, Bay Area public transit agencies say they are still a long way from being outside the forest. On Wednesday night, the AC Transit Board of Directors heard a proposal to reduce service by 20 percent. BART announced Tuesday that it is asking for another $ 600 million from the federal government to close a massive budget gap after the number of passengers decreased by 95% during the order to stay home. Many other agencies face similar struggles. read more

Coronavirus and Zoombombing

SF Church Leads Class Action Lawsuit Against Zoom, Inc. After Bible Study Class Zoombombes With Porn

SAN FRANCISCO – One of the oldest churches in San Francisco has filed a class action lawsuit against the popular video conferencing app Zoom, after an incident of pornographic zoombomage during a Bible study class. Saint Paulus Lutheran Church is a primary co-plaintiff along with a Bible study teacher in the case against Zoom Video Communications, Inc, filed in a United States district court in San Jose on Wednesday. Zoom's video conferencing app has become increasingly popular since the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans were ordered to stay home. read more

Coronavirus and shelter in place

SAN JOSE – Homeless advocates carried makeshift gravestones to the entrance of the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San José on Wednesday, where more than 100 emergency housing trailers are still empty. They called it death to symbolize how people on the streets could perish during the two-month delay in opening the trailers. "They spend a lot of effort and expense to make this happen and not using them is just ridiculous," said Michael Morand. The state of California delivered 104 trailers to San José when the shelter-in-place began in mid-March. Trailers had been used to house victims of wildfires in Northern California. read more

Coronavirus And Health

Stanford doctors begin clinical trial of new treatment for patients with COVID-19

STANFORD: Hoping it will be a "magic bullet,quot; in the battle against COVID-19, Stanford doctors have begun a clinical trial of a drug used to treat patients with hepatitis in those infected with the coronavirus. So far, doctors say, early results show some promise in reducing symptoms and transmitting COVID-19. Until a vaccine is developed, researchers believe this may be the best option, as it could limit the spread of the highly contagious virus. "I wish I had an answer and I wish I could say that this is the magic bullet, but the real answer is that I don't know yet," said Dr. Prasanna Jagannathan. read more

Santa Clara County Reports 21 More Cases, 2 Deaths

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County officials announced Wednesday the confirmation of 21 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and a couple of deaths from the virus. B The new cases bring the county total to 2,381 and the death toll to 132, according to a pair of county spokespersons. Santa Clara County remains the epicenter of infection in the Bay Area and has the sixth highest number of cases among the state's 58 counties. The county updates case and death data every day on its coronavirus website, sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/home.aspx, which also provides links to county support services and updated information on the pandemic. The site can be accessed in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Chinese. read more

UCSF Study Reveals Smokers May Have More Serious COVID-19 Symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO – Smoking significantly worsens COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new analysis by UC-San Francisco on the association between smoking and the progression of infectious disease. In a meta-analysis of studies involving 11,590 COVID patients, researchers found that among people infected with the virus, the risk of disease progression in those who currently smoked or previously smoked was nearly twice that of nonsmokers. . They also found that when the disease worsens, current or former smokers had more acute or critical conditions or death. read more

Fourth inmate of the San Francisco prison tests positive during the reservation

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a fourth inmate tested positive for the new coronavirus. As in the last three cases, the last case involves an inmate who tested positive at an intake and release facility during a routine COVID-19 rapid test prior to booking. Of the four inmates who tested positive, two have already been released, sheriff's officials said. Additionally, five sheriff's deputies tested positive on COVID-19. read more

Coronavirus and business

Speaker Pelosi in COVID-19 $ 3 Billion Aid Package: "Americans Are Worth It,quot;

WASHINGTON – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the surprising $ 3 trillion price in the Democrats' pandemic aid package as what it takes to tackle the "villain virus,quot; and economic collapse . "The American people are worth it," Pelosi told The Associated Press. In an interview with AP, Pelosi acknowledged that the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and the Republicans, who flatly rejected the coronavirus relief bill that was heading for a House vote on Friday. . read more

California Adds Millions to Budget to Improve Wildfire Response Along with COVID-19 Efforts

SACRAMENTO – With the impending fire season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, however, the state is preparing to spend millions more on wildfire preparedness and suppression strategies, including establishing of a new forest fire safety division in the state. Public Public Services Commission. Additionally, Newsom said that PG,amp;E and the other two investor-owned utilities in the state will be tasked with scaling up their own wildfire mitigation efforts even as the state is working to pull PG,amp;E out of bankruptcy. read more

Drivers requiring Uber take selfies to verify mask compliance

SAN FRANCISCO – The experience of taking an Uber is about to change. Starting Monday, Uber drivers will be required to take selfies on the app to verify they're wearing a mask or face cover before they can pick up passengers, the San Francisco-based transportation giant announced Wednesday. That's just part of an interactive checklist that drivers will need to complete every time they go online to accept trips. Other requirements include confirming that you have no symptoms, disinfecting your vehicle regularly, and washing your hands. read more

Coronavirus and Schools

California Superintendent: Individual school districts to determine COVID-19 reopening schedule

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will not require start dates for state school districts as the state provides guidelines for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. At a Facebook Live event Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the state task force is working on developing guidelines for schools to function once they reopen, but the deadline for reopening will depend on individual districts. Some of the possibilities under consideration by education officials include different shifts for students that will reduce class size and allow for social distancing. read more

CSU, UC students unlikely to return to campus in the fall

BERKELEY – Most of the more than 770,000 students In California's two main university systems, which include multiple Bay Area campuses, they are unlikely to return to campus this fall. The California State University system, which claims to be the nation's largest four-year university system, plans to cancel almost all in-person classes during the fall semester to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Timothy White said Tuesday. at a meeting of the board of trustees. . At the University of California, which has 10 campuses across the state, "none of our campuses are likely to reopen completely in the fall," Stett Holbrook, a UC spokesperson, told CNN in an email. read more