Chrissy Teigen buys reptile for her son's second birthday

The author of & # 39; Cravings & # 39; She bought her 2-year-old son Miles a bearded baby dragon as the boy celebrates his birthday in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen He hopes to "share a life of happiness and hugs" with his new pet: a bearded dragon baby.

The "Chrissy's cut"The 34-year-old host revealed on Wednesday May 13, 2020 that he purchased the reptile as a gift for his son Miles' second birthday, declaring on Twitter:" Yes, I am now a proud owner of a bearded dragon! "

"He is very small right now", the "Bring the funny"The host said about the still nameless reptile." I got it for Miles's birthday, but I know we will share a life of happiness and hugs (well, his life) (maybe mine with this stress index). "

In another tweet, the star said she will let Miles name the little lizard; however, he was not overly optimistic about the prospect.

"So I guess his name will be & # 39; cars & # 39;" he joked.

Later in the day, Chrissy, who is married to the singer. John Legend, shared a photo of the little bearded dragon sitting on the chest of his four-year-old daughter Luna, writing: "Welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name!"

"We will take good care of you with lots of hugs and lots of love."

Earlier in the week, the model asked her Twitter followers to share her experiences with the animals, which generally live between 8 and 12 years.

Miles celebrates his special day on Saturday.