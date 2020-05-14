Chris Pratt shares Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings and reveals she's been indulging them too!

As fans know, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first baby together, and the actor revealed what his pregnant wife had been longing for. Chris has also had to relearn everything about pregnancy for a long time.

He and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, share a son, Jack.

While chatting with Billy Bush for Extra, he admitted that he had been trying to be careful to complain to Katherine.

After all, no matter what she's going through during the quarantine, she's been going through a lot worse!

Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little pain in my lower back and hip and how in quarantine I gained a little weight … and she looked at me gently. I was like … "Oh, right, right, I really can't complain about that right now, can I?" He said.

She continued to reveal her craving for pregnancy and at the same time explain why she has been worried about her weight lately, because she has also been enjoying her cravings!

It turns out "it was hard,quot; to resist pickles and ice cream! I never thought I'd like it.

Katherine has been keeping her experience of being pregnant for the first time primarily a secret, but a source previously told E! News that the two ‘are completely excited to start a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time. "

In the midst of the quarantine, Chris and Katherine have spent time taking their dogs for walks and biking around the neighborhood!

And like everyone else, Pratt needed a little haircut since it was getting quite long and his wife was on it!

Apparently, for an amateur haircut, it was 'damn good'!



