Chris Pratt reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings

Chris Pratt he's becoming real about his wife Katherine SchwarzeneggerPregnancy cravings.
As many know, the Jurassic world Star and his author wife are expecting their first baby together. And although it was for his ex-wife Anna Faris& # 39; side when she was pregnant with her son JackIt has been a while since the actor went through a pregnancy. Joked with Billy Bushof Extra who was forced to watch what he says near Katherine. "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little pain in my lower back and hip and how in quarantine I gained a little weight … and she looked at me sweetly," he shared. . "I was like …‘ Oh, right, right, I really can't complain about that right now, can I? "
His concerns about his weight gain made more sense when he revealed that he had also indulged in Katherine's cravings. Chris said "it has been difficult,quot; to resist the temptation of "pickles and ice cream,quot;, despite his previous apprehensions.
"I never thought I would like to,quot;, the Guardians of the Galaxy star added.
Katherine herself has not shared much about her first pregnancy, but our source said she is completely insane. A source previously said: "They are completely excited to start a family. Family is everything to them and it is a very exciting time."
Lately, the couple has been keeping busy with bike rides in their neighborhood and taking their dog for a walk. And with the order to stay at the Los Angeles home in effect, it seems Chris is helping Katherine improve her hair-cutting skills. The actor had his wife break the scissors to help him trim his long locks. The end result described him as "damn good,quot; for being an amateur.
