Chris Pratt reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings

Chris Pratt he's becoming real about his wife Katherine SchwarzeneggerPregnancy cravings.

As many know, the Jurassic world Star and his author wife are expecting their first baby together. And although it was for his ex-wife Anna Faris& # 39; side when she was pregnant with her son JackIt has been a while since the actor went through a pregnancy. Joked with Billy Bushof Extra who was forced to watch what he says near Katherine. "Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little pain in my lower back and hip and how in quarantine I gained a little weight … and she looked at me sweetly," he shared. . "I was like …‘ Oh, right, right, I really can't complain about that right now, can I? "

His concerns about his weight gain made more sense when he revealed that he had also indulged in Katherine's cravings. Chris said "it has been difficult,quot; to resist the temptation of "pickles and ice cream,quot;, despite his previous apprehensions.