Chris Hemsworth accused of doubling fans to pay for the Fitness app

The fitness app released by the Marvel actor receives negative reviews, as fans complain that they were still charged for despite deleting it after the & # 39; free trial & # 39; expired.

Heads in Chris HemsworthFitness app Centr has championed a free trial offer sparked by the Covid-19 crisis after users complained that they were charged after trying to withdraw from a subscription.

The "Thor"The actor announced in March 2020 that the app would offer free access to his health, fitness and wellness program for a six-week trial, with the terms and conditions that users will be charged for a subscription after they the period expires.

In reviews posted on Google Play, Apple's App Store, and social media, users complained that they were charged $ 99 for a discounted annual plan at the end of their trial, despite deleting the app and trying to cancel your subscription.

A Centr representative defended the trial offer in a statement, telling WENN that they "meet" the terms of the offer and that a "auto-renewal" feature could be disabled, they would try to resolve the complaints of those who believe they deserve a refund.

"Centr's extended free trial period was a genuine offer made with the intention of helping people stay strong, healthy and calm during this difficult time," they said, before claiming that the conditions "indicated that if the trial did not If canceled within six week period, customer designated plan would be charged "clearly" shown "when users sign up.

Offering to help those who feel ripped off, they add: "We want to be especially aware of our original intention to help people during this time. Therefore, we are working diligently to resolve any concerns of the one percent of customers who have reported issues regarding free trial offer. "

Users who were charged at the end of the trial complained that the fee was one they could not afford due to the economic crisis created by the coronavirus. One, Peta Heys, criticized in a review on Google Play that the policy was "unkind" since his salary had been cut. Others were angry that they were unable to cancel, despite contacting customer service.

Hemsworth's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.