Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Releases Mixed First Quarter Results; CEO Says "Odds Are" Sony to Exit 49% Crackle Stake – Up News Info

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, which runs ad-supported broadcast networks like Crackle, reported a mix of first-quarter results, with a record audience during the start of COVID-19 but also advertising uncertainty.

The company reported a high number of visits to Crackle and Popcornflix in March, although it did not provide any numbers.

The company's revenue and net loss for the quarter and revenue fell below the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts. Net loss of 95 cents compared to a loss of 28 cents in the same quarter a year ago, with revenue of $ 14.1 million increasing by $ 2.5 million.

Comparisons are uneven, given that the joint venture agreement reached with Sony closed exactly a year ago, meaning that Crackle's impact was not reflected in the 2019 numbers.

On the Crackle issue, CEO Bill Rouhana said "the odds are" Sony will not retain its 49% Crackle share, although he told Wall Street analysts during a conference call with Wall Street analysts that he was just "speculating " The window for Sony to decide whether to keep the stake or convert it to preferred stock or common stock begins on May 15 and runs through November.

"There have been some discussions with them about this," Rouhana said, and declined to offer details. “Sony is highly motivated and has publicly stated several times that they are not interested in remaining in business that does not generate a net income contribution. It will be a while before Crackle Plus, because of the way it's organized, does that. "

Sony bought Crackle in 2006 when it was known as Grouper, an early video streaming service. After operating it for over a decade, it sold majority control to CSSE in May 2019. The deal made CSSE one of the leading video-on-demand (AVOD) players with advertising in the US. USA

Rouhana said the roadmap for CSSE regardless of the decision focuses on "having to rely less on Sony" in terms of programming. Thanks to shows like O'clock and Going bankrupt, Crackle Plus has seen that the original and exclusive programming view amounts to more than 14% of the total view.

Original and exclusive content increased to more than 14% of the total view on the company's subscription and AVOD networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix.

Advertising categories such as packaged consumer goods, insurance and pharmaceuticals remain strong contributors to revenue, Rouhana said. But the perspectives for 2020 based on the first two months of the impact of COVID-19 are more volatile.

May revenue improved in April, the CEO said, but "we might be seeing a