Check out Conan O & # 39; Brien Zoom Bomb Bomb Happy Hour from his millennial staff member

Conan O & # 39; Brien He is not a regular boss. He is a great boss!

%MINIFYHTML14d08a6fbea36d17b518ac478d784bb718%

During the Wednesday episode at Conan, the comedian decided to "Zoom bomb,quot; his producer Kelly Smith& # 39; s Virtual happy hour that you organized with your friends.

%MINIFYHTML14d08a6fbea36d17b518ac478d784bb719%

"We found out that she has a Zoom cocktail party every now and then during the quarantine and is having one anytime," she said, explaining that Kelly was involved but her friends were not. "So what I want to do is Zoom bomb our producer Kelly Smith's cocktail because it's her and a group of women, maybe a guy or two, hanging out and talking about young stuff. Sliding left, sliding right, hashtags, you know, whatever they—Coolio get the stretch I don't know what the kids are talking about but I want to find out. "

But before hilariously hitting happy hour, Conan needed to dress up the role. Wearing a hoodie and a baseball cap he wore on one side, he joked, "Bang, look at me. 25. 26. Who would notice the difference?"