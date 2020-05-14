Check out Conan O & # 39; Brien Zoom Bomb Bomb Happy Hour from his millennial staff member

Conan O & # 39; Brien He is not a regular boss. He is a great boss!
During the Wednesday episode at Conan, the comedian decided to "Zoom bomb,quot; his producer Kelly Smith& # 39; s Virtual happy hour that you organized with your friends.
"We found out that she has a Zoom cocktail party every now and then during the quarantine and is having one anytime," she said, explaining that Kelly was involved but her friends were not. "So what I want to do is Zoom bomb our producer Kelly Smith's cocktail because it's her and a group of women, maybe a guy or two, hanging out and talking about young stuff. Sliding left, sliding right, hashtags, you know, whatever they—Coolio get the stretch I don't know what the kids are talking about but I want to find out. "
But before hilariously hitting happy hour, Conan needed to dress up the role. Wearing a hoodie and a baseball cap he wore on one side, he joked, "Bang, look at me. 25. 26. Who would notice the difference?"
When he joined the chat, viewers were able to preview what was discussed before his epic Zoom bomb. "For me, Clayton is, like, the most beautiful man in the world. I mean, simply, 'Why are you gay?'" A friend said as she poured herself a drink, followed by another, who said, "Wait, I was going to replace plain syrup with that agave, so …"
To Conan's surprise, Kelly and her friends were delighted to see him enter Zoom's call. "Ladies, what is the gossiper?" he said after being welcome in the video chat. "Happy quarantine! I just want you to imagine that I'm your age and that we're hanging out and gossiping."
Curious to know more about what the funny man was drinking, a friend chatted with Conan a bit. "I like a butter (chardonnay) and then I like to watch Say yes to the dress"He replied as more of Kelly's friends joined the chat.
After meeting the night producer's pair of friends, Conan took it upon himself to share the dating advice he'd given her. "I've tried to give him advice on dating, which is getting to the clubs early," he told the group excitedly. "Kelly, if you go early, they don't run out of light sticks. You get your drink, get ready, and then it's always good to be home at 10."
Her advice failed when Kelly joked, "Listen, we've talked about this many times before, and you haven't even introduced us to any celebrities yet." Responding jokingly, he joked, "But wait. I tried to … I gave you Gary Buseyphone number ".
But, unfortunately for Conan, things changed when he let it go that Kelly had informed each of his friends before the call. Watch her hilarious Zoom bomb unfold in the video above!
