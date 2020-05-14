Check out Ashley Benson's subtle response to those G-Eazy romance rumors

John Photography / Shutterstock, MediaPunch / Shutterstock
What's going on with Ashley Benson and G-Eazy? That's the question fans are asking.
The stars sparked speculation later Photos what appeared to be the dynamic duo were posted to Twitter on Wednesday. But before fans come to any conclusions, they may want to see what the 30-year-old actress has to say, or rather what she likes.
Yesterday a Cara Delevigne and Benson's fan account shared a screenshot of an article about the G-Eazy romance rumors.
"You can not say that they are leaving only for a like and some comments," the account, @ iloveabcd20, subtitled the image. "Ashley can't have friends now? STOP ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN FACE! They just need friends now more than ever."
The post then got a like from pretty Little Liars celeb
News of the separation of Benson and Delevingne broke out earlier this month. A source told E! The news is "both moving and not having much contact."
"They both feel like it's over and it's better if they go their own way," the source said.
Benson and Delevingne sparked romance rumors in 2018; however, they did not go public with their relationship until 2019. When asked why she had been "hesitant,quot; to discuss her love life with the press, the Carnival row celeb said ELLE U.K. "because it is sacred,quot;.
"I understand why people care so much, and I don't want to be so reserved that people think I'm ashamed of something," she told the magazine last year. "But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted photos of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least we didn't want attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to be proud. Which is not the same as wanting to pose together on a red carpet either. People make their own assumptions and that's what worries me. Because if it's something, that's so good that you never want anyone to do it. change, although people shouldn't have that power. "
As for G-Eazy, it sparked romance rumors with Megan Thee Stallion in February. However, the celebrity "Hot Girl Summer,quot; crushed speculation. Also came out earlier Halsey; although they broke up in 2018. Also, G-Eazy has worked with Benson previously. They released a cover of Radiohead& # 39; Creep & # 39; at the beginning of this year.
