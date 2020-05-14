Check out Ashley Benson's subtle response to those G-Eazy romance rumors

What's going on with Ashley Benson and G-Eazy? That's the question fans are asking.

The stars sparked speculation later Photos what appeared to be the dynamic duo were posted to Twitter on Wednesday. But before fans come to any conclusions, they may want to see what the 30-year-old actress has to say, or rather what she likes.

Yesterday a Cara Delevigne and Benson's fan account shared a screenshot of an article about the G-Eazy romance rumors.

"You can not say that they are leaving only for a like and some comments," the account, @ iloveabcd20, subtitled the image. "Ashley can't have friends now? STOP ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN FACE! They just need friends now more than ever."

The post then got a like from pretty Little Liars celeb

News of the separation of Benson and Delevingne broke out earlier this month. A source told E! The news is "both moving and not having much contact."

"They both feel like it's over and it's better if they go their own way," the source said.