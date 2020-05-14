CBS Returns to Movie Night on Sunday Amid a Pandemic with Top Best Titles "Titanic", "Indiana Jones" and "MI" – Up News Info

UPDATED, 2:45 PM: Tell me more, tell me more! OK, CBS has added a Sing-a-Long grease to the schedule of his revived franchise Sunday Night Movies. The 1978 classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will air at 8:30 p.m. June 7 and will feature song lyrics for all songs, including "You’re the One That I Want", "Summer Lovin", "Greased Lightning" and the title title track.

%MINIFYHTML60534badfad2269e5bc53c718b72e0d317%

Read CBS Sunday Night Movies details below.

PREVIOUSLY, April 7: Theatrical movies are making a comeback on broadcast television. With the production of the original series from the networks halted and people seeking comfort food entertainment taking refuge at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, popular movies are becoming a viable programming option.

Related story ViacomCBS reveals the extent of the New York layoffs at the state filing

CBS will launch a Sunday movie night on May 3 for an initial five-week run. Leveraging the vault of corporate brother Paramount Pictures, the night will feature five iconic titles from the Paramount Library, Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – this is how that franchise started, now it is marketed – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible and Titanic.

On May 24 and 31, the films will air on the original CBS episodes. " Love island It had been programmed. The network still plans to release a second season of the reality series this summer, but, with all of the Hollywood production on hold, its fate is to be determined.

%MINIFYHTML60534badfad2269e5bc53c718b72e0d318%

Theatrical and original films disappeared from open television a decade and a half ago. In fact, CBS was the last major broadcast network to cancel its CBS Sunday Movie franchise at the end of the 2004-05 season. That was the result of the proliferation of DVDs that enabled a commercial-free cinematic experience. It was soon followed by increased transmission.

But now, in the midst of the health crisis, the movies are making a comeback. NBCUniversal announced yesterday that it would announce the (semi) family movie nights without commercials in the United States, Syfy and Telemundo. Syfy just programmed a family classic The Goonies aired on Easter Sunday night.

"It's a five-week programming event with epic movies, iconic stars, and brilliant stories that viewers love … and love to watch together," said Noriko Kelley, EVP, Programming and Program Planning, CBS Entertainment.

CBS SUNDAY IN MAY OFFERS FILM PROGRAM

May 3

"Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark Raiders" (8-11 PM, ET / PT)

May 10

"Forrest Gump" (8-11 PM, ET / PT)

may 17th

"Mission: Impossible" (8-11 PM, ET / PT)

May 24

"Titanic" (7-11 PM, ET / PT)

may 31

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (8-11 PM, ET / PT)