Catherine O & # 39; Hara is stumbled by Thai food in millionaire

Not even Moira Rose knows everything.
Catherine O & # 39; Hara He is currently on the bench in ABC's Who's Want to Be a Millionaire, playing for Upward Bound House. He's doing pretty well so far, but he could have hit a roadblock.
ME! News has an exclusive first look at her $ 64,000 question in tonight's episode that seems to confuse her, and she turns to host Jimmy Kimmel for help. Unfortunately, Jimmy doesn't have the answers, so it really just depends on both of you speaking the question.
The question is: "What kind of restaurant was being reviewed in a newspaper article titled,quot; All You Need is Larb? "
The answer is Thai, which is what Jimmy and Catherine think the answer is, but neither of them is totally sure, and Jimmy ends up talking to himself, and does anyone else feel hungry right now?
Larb is a meat salad (although it can also be made with mushrooms) that is often eaten in a lettuce wrapper, and is Laos' national dish. But we didn't know that before we searched for it, so we also wouldn't have been sure of the answer to this question. But hopefully Catherine goes with her and Jimmy's guts and chooses Thai!
You can watch the rest of his career on the show in tonight's episode, followed by Dr. Phil taking a turn.
Other celebrity contestants have included Anthony Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Ike Barinholtz, Hannibal Burress, Jane Fonda, Nikki Glaser, and more.
Who wants to be a millionaire airs tonight at 8 p.m. at ABC
