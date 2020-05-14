Cast of Southern Charm Shake It! Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner are also reportedly leaving after Cameran Eubanks confirms their departure.

Crazy things are happening with the cast of Southern charm. Earlier this week, OG cast member Cameran Eubanks revealed that she would not be returning for Season 7, and it now appears that Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner will follow her out the door.

According to People magazine, Olindo and Meissner will not return to Southern charm next season, and the clues to prove this are on all social networks. After Eubanks told a fan in the comments section of an Instagram post that he would not return to the Bravo series, a report stated that Eubanks would not return because he did not want Kathryn to reveal the alleged matter of her husband. Dennis

Eubanks immediately took to Instagram to issue a statement about why she left the show, but ended up criticizing the report that her husband had been unfaithful. In the comments on the Eubanks post, Olindo wrote that the statement was "perfectly said," and then added: "I am very proud of you and us @ chelseameissner58."

Olindo and Meissner later confirmed in their Instagram Stories that they will not be back for Season 7 after an expert found out that Eubanks, Olindo and Meissner left the Bravo series months ago.

"They both told production that they weren't going to be back on the show for months," the source said. "Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are tired of the television drama and don't want to live their lives this way."

#SouthernCharm Naomie Olindo implies that she and Chelsea Meissner are also leaving

Eubanks has been a full-time cast member on Southern charm since the series debuted in 2014. Meissner joined the show as a guest during Season 3 after competing in Season 24 of Survivor. He eventually became a recurring cast member during Season 4 before becoming a full timer for seasons 5 and 6.

Olindo has been in Southern charm since season 3 when he was dating full-time cast member Craig Conover. She was a recurring cast member of Season 4 and 5 while dating Conover, and after they parted ways, she became full-time in Season 6.

Production for season 7 of Southern charm It has been closed due to COVID-19. Bravo has not released any official casting news, and they have not revealed when filming will resume.



