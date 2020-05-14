Carles Gil spoke about being separated from his family during the running of the bulls

In 2019, Carles Gil was everywhere. The Spanish midfielder started each game and played all but eight minutes of his debut season in Major League Soccer, leading the Revolution in goals and assists. He was named MLS Newcomer of the Year and was instrumental in New England making the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Until now, 2020 has been a different story. Gil, 27, was limited by a foot injury during the preseason, and the lingering problem kept him out of Revolution's first two games in the new season (New England went 0-1-1 without him).

Then came the league postponement due to COVID-19 on March 12. Like everything else affected by the pandemic, the ramifications for MLS have been drastic and unprecedented. No games, no practice, and no in-person contact for players, so they used to spend months of the season together.

For Gil, the situation has been especially difficult. Born in Valencia, his family and his girlfriend are still in Spain. But because MLS asked that players stay close to their teams in case the season can resume, he has been unable to travel home since the shutdown began.

Spain has been hit hard by COVID-19, and was one of the first European countries to see a significant increase in cases at the start of the pandemic.

"Fortunately everything is going well with my family," Gil said in a recent interview. "We are all healthy and safe. Naturally, it is a little scary, the situation is difficult, but I have kept in touch with them and everything is fine."

"A lot of what I do is spend time talking to my family, lots of video conversations with my girlfriend," Gil said of his quarantine routine.

The other dominant part of your day is training, which you can do indoors.

"The club has sent us some supplies, a couple of weights, and the like that have worked well for me," Gil said. "I have a personal trainer from Spain that I try to work with every morning and some afternoons."

It doesn't have a Playstation, so video games like FIFA, a favorite of some of its teammates, have not been an option. And although he admitted that he watches a fair amount of movies and television shows, the Captain of the Revolution seems to intend to start running as soon as he is allowed to return to the field.

"We are all eager to start, even more with my situation because I missed the first two games of the season," said Gil. "I think it is an important season for the team and the club and hopefully when we go out we will be as smart as possible to get it going."

Arriving in the 2020 season, optimism permeated New England in a way that had not existed in years. After a slow start in 2019, five-time MLS Cup champion Bruce Arena was hired as head coach and sports director. He helped change the season, orchestrating new signings and restoring morale.

A playoff appearance in late 2019 was the culmination of a saved season, as the Revolution had been at the bottom of the Eastern Conference when Arena was named. In the offseason for 2020, more additions were made and the club looked set for a strong season.

Gil was supposed to be the centerpiece of the resurgent revolution, but the foot injury kept him out of the first two games. It was only when I was starting to return to training that everything was on hold.

"I started the season with a foot injury and that continued a little longer than I imagined," said Gil. “But just before the season was postponed, I was training with the team and everything went well. If things were to improve now, I think I would be there again. "

A Revolution statement from early May said the team is "working toward a plan,quot; to allow players access to the club's outdoor facilities for individual practice. It could be the first step to return to training and, finally, to games.

It is not yet known exactly what a season return would be like. It will undoubtedly mean that there are no fans, and possibly games in neutral locations. Gil misses the New England fans who hugged him so warmly in 2019. But as someone whose life spans two countries heavily hit by COVID-19, he knows that security is the top priority.

"It is a complicated situation," Gil explained. "We like to play in front of our fans, it is important in football and we play for them." It is an important aspect of the club, but right now we have to accept the situation we are in and that is what we must do to stay healthy and safe. "