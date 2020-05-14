Canterbury Park prepares for possible reopening on June 10: "We want the races to continue,quot; – Up News Info

SHAKOPEE, Minnesota (Up News Info) – It is just after sunrise and the exercise track is open. It is where thoroughbreds go through their normal rhythms, in which the racing season is still uncertain.

"What we can do now is take advantage of race tracks that are running now or train now across the country, one of the best practices," says Jeff Maday, media relations manager for Canterbury Park.

Friday, May 15 should be opening night at Canterbury Park. Instead, a shorter season could start on June 10, with no viewers. That depends on the approval of the Minnesota Racing Commission, which needs to give the park some flexibility in pre-approved plans.

"We want to start running and caring for the riders, but we fired 850 employees who want to come back here. And we are trying to find ways to make that happen, "says Maday.

For starters, anyone entering the stable area must have daily temperature scans and wear face masks. It is a requirement that the track be reopened safely.

"Yes, there are complaints. Not everyone is delighted and it is not what you are used to," says Maday.

And with no spectators on hand, the bags will be smaller, at least to start the season. The races would take place from Monday to Thursday.

"Our income will come from having players in other states betting on the Canterbury races," says Maday.

About 100 of the 1500 normal horses are now stable and trained to start a shorter and much different season.

"We have an average of 6,500 people and some days we will have 20,000 people. I love the fans, that's the energy of racing," says Maday.

Instead, all the energy will be in the horses. As long as the state allows the start doors to open in less than four weeks.